Grand Challenge, Mare Nostrum, and AUS Trials on the Horizon | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss a myriad of eye-catching swims over the last two weeks as many countries’ Olympic Trials draw near. See below for full list of topics:
- 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
- 1:09 Grand Challenge & NCAP Qualifier
- 15:40 Mare Nostrum Overview
- 29:42 AUS Trials Preview
SINK or SWIM
- 35:43 Will Olivia Wunsch make the AUS Olympic Team?
- 37:52 Will Kristof Milak go a best (butterfly) time in Paris?
- 41:20 Will Lucao Urlando swim the 100 Back at 2025 NCAAs?
- 43:13 Will Matt Gervers make a semi-final at 2024 Olympic Trials?
- 46:19 Will Thomas Ceccon medal in the 200 back in Paris?
- 50:35 Will Sun Yang swim times that could final in Paris?