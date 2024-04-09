British Swim School Makes a Splash in Savannah

Courtesy of British Swim School, a SwimSwam partner.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (April 9, 2024) – British Swim School, the nation’s leading, “learn to swim” franchise company, is making waves in the Peach State with its newest location. British Swim School of Savannah officially opens on March 12 and will hold lessons at the Springhill Suites by Marriott in Midtown at 11317 Abercorn Street. Lessons will run Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Owners Reyes and Alex Maldonado are dedicated to fostering an inclusive environment to help every student learn a valuable life skill. Reyes, with a background in industrial construction, and Alex, who has a decade of experience in nursing and a business background with insurance, were drawn to British Swim School for its unparalleled commitment to swim safety and its potential to impact the community. Their community experienced a water tragedy at what was supposed to be a celebration exposing the importance of teaching the survival skill of swimming.

“Having a designated person in charge of keeping their eyes on a child if there is water nearby is a critical tool that everyone should be using,” Alex shared. “This tragedy reinforced our belief in the importance of water safety and made us determined to ensure no family in our community has to endure such a loss again. The opportunity to offer a critical skill that can save lives was a no-brainer for us.”

For over 40 years, British Swim School has been dedicated to teaching water survival skills by teaching infants, children, and adults of all ages the skills needed for water acclimation, water survival, and stroke development. Its mission — ensure that every person, regardless of age or ability, has the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer.

Across the nation, eleven people die every day from unintentional drownings, with nearly 4,000 deaths occurring each year. Research shows that participation in formal swim programs, such as those offered by British Swim School, can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% among children who are most at risk for deaths caused by drowning. However, the risk of drowning isn’t limited to children: a Red Cross survey found that more than half of all Americans (54%) either can’t swim or don’t have the basic swimming skills needed to save themselves in the event of a water emergency.

“Swim lessons are more than just an activity; they’re an insurance policy for your child’s safety around water,” said Reyes. “You can’t put a price tag on a life-saving skill.”

In January, Izzy’s law went into effect in Georgia. The law, named after a 4-year-old boy who drowned during swim lessons, is aimed at enhancing safety during swim lessons. It mandates new safety guidelines, including instructor-to-student ratios, secondary supervision, and the involvement of parents in the learning process, all of which are already integral to British Swim School’s approach.

“Savannah needs more opportunities for swim lessons as there’s an abundance of water in and around the city, from the ocean to community pools,” said Ashley Gundlach, President of British Swim School. “We’re thrilled to welcome Reyes and Alex aboard to offer life-saving instruction.”

For more information about British Swim School of Savannah, visit https://britishswimschool.com/savannah/.

About British Swim School

British Swim School, the nation’s most established swim school franchise, with over 40 years in business, believes that every individual, regardless of age or ability, should have the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer. Not only does British Swim Schools give peace of mind to countless families who seek the essential life skills the brand offers their children, but the purpose-driven franchise also offers an exceptional opportunity for entrepreneurs who seek a fulfilling business venture with a sound foundation, low investment, and an easily scalable model. British Swim School currently operates over 350 schools across the United States and Canada.

For more information about British Swim School, visit www.britishswimschool.com.

To learn more about the benefits of British Swim School’s franchising opportunities, visit www.britishswimschoolfranchise.com.