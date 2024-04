British Swim School Expands With New Location In Kentucky

Courtesy of British Swim School, a SwimSwam partner.

LEXINGTON, KY – (April 16, 2024) – British Swim School, the nation’s leading “learn to swim” franchise, proudly announces the opening of its first location in Kentucky, British Swim School of North Lexington.

Owner Chris Brown worked in manufacturing for 20 years, but he was eager to find something that had additional meaning surrounding it. “This was especially true after my kids were born,” said Chris. “I wanted to create a legacy for them.”

The pieces fell into place when he and his wife enrolled their children in swim lessons at a young age. “We wanted to make sure our kids had the necessary skills to survive in the water, because my wife and I aren’t very strong swimmers,” said Chris. “It hit me that keeping kids safe by teaching them how to swim would make a huge impact in our community. That’s when I decided to partner with British Swim School.”

For over 40 years, British Swim School has been dedicated to teaching water survival skills by teaching infants, children, and adults of all ages the skills needed for water acclimation, water survival, and stroke development. Its mission — ensure that every person, regardless of age or ability, has the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer.

Across the nation, eleven people die every day from unintentional drownings, with nearly 4,000 deaths occurring each year. Research shows that participation in formal swim programs, such as those offered by British Swim School, can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% among children who are most at risk for deaths caused by drowning. However, the risk of drowning isn’t limited to children: a Red Cross survey found that more than half of all Americans (54%) either can’t swim or don’t have the basic swimming skills needed to save themselves in the event of a water emergency.

“Chris’s decision to open a British Swim School franchise after observing the importance of swim lessons for his own daughters highlights the critical role of water safety education,” said Ashley Gundlach, President of British Swim School. “We are proud to support him in his mission to bring this vital service to Lexington and the surrounding areas.”

Lessons are expected to start by the end of March. They will be held at the Home2 Suites on 960 Midnight Pass, near the airport. For more information, or to sign up for lessons, call 859-788-2713 or visit https://britishswimschool.com.

About British Swim School

British Swim School, the nation’s most established swim school franchise, with over 40 years in business, believes that every individual, regardless of age or ability, should have the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer. Not only does British Swim Schools give peace of mind to countless families who seek the essential life skills the brand offers their children, but the purpose-driven franchise also offers an exceptional opportunity for entrepreneurs who seek a fulfilling business venture with a sound foundation, low investment, and an easily scalable model. British Swim School currently operates over 350 schools across the United States and Canada.

FOLLOW BRITISH SWIM SCHOOL ON SOCIAL MEDIA:

For more information about British Swim School, visit www.britishswimschool.com.

To learn more about the benefits of British Swim School’s franchising opportunities, visit www.britishswimschoolfranchise.com.