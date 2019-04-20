British C’Ships Roster Update: Duncan Scott Picks Up 2nd Event For Worlds

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, April 16th – Sunday, April 21st
- Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Glasgow, Scotland
- Prelims at 10am local (5am Eastern)/Finals at 6:30pm local (1:30pm Eastern)
- SwimSwam Selection Analysis
- SwimSwam Elite Men Preview/SwimSwam Elite Women Preview
- SwimSwam Emerging Women Preview/SwimSwam Emerging Men Preview
- Final Start Lists
- Day 1 Prelims Recap/Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Recap/Day 2 Finals Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Recap/Day 3 Finals Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Recap/Day 4 Finals Recap
- Day 5 Prelims Recap/Day 5 Finals Recap
- Live Results
Duncan Scott had an exhilarating performance tonight to officially add his 2nd event for Worlds Champs in Gwangju this Summer. Scott blasted the #1 time in the world this year in the 200 IM, earning himself a guaranteed spot in the event at Gwangju. Scott swam a 1:56.65 to dominate the field and slide in under the tough selection standard of 1:56.85. Scott had already qualified in the 100 free, and is likely to add his name in the 200 free tomorrow.
Two other swimmers landed themselves in the ‘possible’ category for Worlds. That means they achieved the 2nd selection standard, also referred to as the ‘consideration’ standard. Ben Proud posted the fastest time in the world in the 50 free in finals. Proud roared to a 21.50, clearing the consideration standard of 21.84, but falling just 0.05 seconds short of the auto selection time of 21.45. Given that he barely missed the standard and is currently leading the world, it would be shocking for Proud not to swim the 50 in Gwangju.
2016 Olympic Silver Medalist Siobhan-Marie O’Connor also picked up a likely position on the Worlds roster in the women’s 200 IM. O’Connor had a fiery front half in the 200 IM tonight, opening up a big lead and holding on to win by a big margin. O’Connor’s time of 2:10.34 came in just under the consideration standard of 2:10.48.
British Automatic Qualifiers Through Day 5:
- Adam Peaty – men’s 100m breaststroke, 57.87
- Daniel Jervis – men’s 1500m free, 14:46.51
- Max Litchfield – men’s 400m IM, 4:10.94
- Duncan Scott – men’s 100m free, 47.87 | men’s 200 IM, 1:56.65
- James Wilby – men’s 200m breast, 2:07.49
- Ross Murdoch – men’s 200m breast, 2:07.96
‘Possibles’ Through Day 5:
- James Wilby – men’s 100m breaststroke, 58.66
- Aimee Willmott – women’s 400m IM, 4:36.98
- Molly Renshaw – women’s 200m breast, 2:23.42
- Alys Thomas – women’s 200m fly, 2:07.40
- Freya Anderson – women’s 100m free, 53.79
- Ben Proud – men’s 50 free, 21.50
- Siobhan-Marie O’Connor – women’s 200 IM, 2:10.34
