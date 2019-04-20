British C’Ships Roster Update: Duncan Scott Picks Up 2nd Event For Worlds

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Duncan Scott had an exhilarating performance tonight to officially add his 2nd event for Worlds Champs in Gwangju this Summer. Scott blasted the #1 time in the world this year in the 200 IM, earning himself a guaranteed spot in the event at Gwangju. Scott swam a 1:56.65 to dominate the field and slide in under the tough selection standard of 1:56.85. Scott had already qualified in the 100 free, and is likely to add his name in the 200 free tomorrow.

Two other swimmers landed themselves in the ‘possible’ category for Worlds. That means they achieved the 2nd selection standard, also referred to as the ‘consideration’ standard. Ben Proud posted the fastest time in the world in the 50 free in finals. Proud roared to a 21.50, clearing the consideration standard of 21.84, but falling just 0.05 seconds short of the auto selection time of 21.45. Given that he barely missed the standard and is currently leading the world, it would be shocking for Proud not to swim the 50 in Gwangju.

2016 Olympic Silver Medalist Siobhan-Marie O’Connor also picked up a likely position on the Worlds roster in the women’s 200 IM. O’Connor had a fiery front half in the 200 IM tonight, opening up a big lead and holding on to win by a big margin. O’Connor’s time of 2:10.34 came in just under the consideration standard of 2:10.48.

British Automatic Qualifiers Through Day 5:

‘Possibles’ Through Day 5: