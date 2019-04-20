2019 World University Games’s Mascot And Torch Revelead

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES – NAPLES – ITALY

Thursday, July 4th – Wednesday, July 10th

“Felice Scandone” Pool, Naples, Italy.

LCM

Event Web site

Today the 2019 Summer World University Games (Summer Universiade) organizing committee has presented the torch and the mascot for the biannual global collegiate sporting championship.

The painter Martina Crumetti created the sustainable project; only recyclable and non-polluting materials make up the two creations.

The Mascot is called “Partenope.” Partenope is a mermaid, a symbol of the host city of Naples, Italy, and intersects the legend, the history and the mythology of the Italian city.

Many swimming champions took part in the revelation event, including Massimiliano Rosolino, former Italian Olympic and World Champion, who announced his entry as part of the host committee.

His Olympic medals:

gold- 200m IM- 2000 Olympic Games – Sydney

silver – 400 IM 2000 Olympic Games – Sydney

bronze – 200m free 2000 Olympic Games – Sydney

bronze- 2004 – 4x200m free relay

Rosolino will create social media posts to promote of the Universiade, the beauty of sport, and the uniqueness of Naples. He will connect athletes and fans by Instagram with the events in Naples.

During the press conference, Rosolino said:

“The Universiade is an extraordinary event. A unique opportunity to enhance the beauty of Naples combined with the enthusiasm and talent of its people.

“There will be the possibility to leave Naples the regional venues restored. The city will face the Universiade with great enthusiasm, as it always does on great occasions.”