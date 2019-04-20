Illinois Freestyler Katie Cantrell Commits to D-III Middlebury College

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Katie Cantrell, a freestyle specialist from St. Charles, Illinois has given her verbal commitment for D-III Middlebury College (VT) of the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC). She is currently finishing her senior year at St. Charles North High School and swims club for the St. Charles Swim Team of the Illinois LSC. After enrolling this fall, she looks to be the second swimmer from the Prairie State on the Lady Panthers squad joining freshman Hannah Wander.

“Excited to continue my academic and athletic career at Middlebury College! After visiting the campus, sitting in on classes, and meeting Coach Rueppel and the team, I knew Midd was my next home. Grateful for my family, friends, coaches, and teachers for helping me throughout this process!!!” #Midd2023 Ⓜ️

Cantrell has developed into a balanced freestyler with her largest recent gains made in the middle-distance events. Originally more sprint-heavy as an age group swimmer in both freestyle and butterfly, she has seen her most improvement in the 200- and 500 freestyles earning lifetime bests in both during this past winter season.

Best Times (SCY):

50 Freestyle: 24.96

100 Freestyle: 53.75

200 Freestyle: 1:56.09

500 Freestyle: 5:11.50

1000 Freestyle: 10:42.44

100 Butterfly: 1:01.02

Cantrell will have opportunities to be a point-producer for head coach Bob Rueppel as Middlebury both individually and competing for a relay opportunity her freshman season. Her lifetime bests would have placed her in the Middlebury top four earning a relay spot in both the 400- and 800 freestyle relays based on team results from conference which saw the Lady Panthers take home an 8th place team finish. Individually, she would have earned a bonus consolations spot in the 50-, 100- and 200 freestyle in February’s NESCAC Conference Championship meet and a top 20 finish in the 1,000 freestyle.

