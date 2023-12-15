Boston University Picks Up 2024 Commitment from Giovanni Sullo of Sandpipers

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

A Summer Juniors qualifier and USA Swimming Academic All-American, Giovanni Sullo of Las Vegas, Nevada has announced he will be traveling to the East coast next fall to continue his swimming career at Boston University. Sullo is currently in his senior year at West Career and Technical Academy and swims club with the Sandpipers of Nevada under coaches Michael Kinross and Jake Des Roches.

“After thoughtful consideration, I’m pleased to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Boston University! Thank you to my mom, dad, and sister for their endless support. I would also like to thank Coach James and Coach Stephen for providing me with this incredible opportunity. Lastly, thank you to my coaches at the Sandpipers of Nevada for continuing to help me achieve my athletic goals. Go Terriers! 🐾”

Over the summer, Sullo ended his long course season at the 2023 Western Zone Senior Championships, finishing with four gold medals. He claimed the top spot in the 400 free (4:02.63), 800 free (8:24.49), 1500 free (16:07.09), and 400 IM (4:31.37). He was also recognized as the high point winner at the meet for his accomplishments.

He’s carried that momentum over into the short course pool this fall, posting nearly all lifetime bests at a meet hosted by the Sandpipers at the end of October. At that meet, he notched new lifetime bests in the 100 free (48.25), 500 free (4:33.98), 1650 free (15:40.24), and 200 IM (1:56.04).

Top SCY Times

200 free – 1:42.67

500 free – 4:33.98

1000 free – 9:31.06

1650 free – 16:07.09

200 IM – 1:56.04

400 IM – 4:03.67

With nearly a year left before he even arrives on campus, Sullo already holds times capable of making an immediate impact on the program. Last season, he would have been the team’s second fastest performer in the 1650 free and third fastest in the 500 free.

Last season the Terriers finished in fifth out of ten teams at the 2023 Patriot League Swimming and Diving Championships. The team was led in the distance events by then sophomore Dolan Grisbaum. Grisbaum scored in the 500 free, 1650 free, and 400 IM, with his top finish being seventh in the 1650. Sullo will have one year of overlap with Grisbaum when he joins the team next fall.

With his best time, Sullo would have finished in sixteenth in the 1650 free at last year’s Patriot League Championships.

Sullo will be a member of the first recruiting class under head coach James Sica, who took the program over in May of this year. Sica replaced former head coach Bill Smyth, who led the program from 2005 until his retirement this spring.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.