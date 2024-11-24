Bobby Finke Wins Male Athlete of the Year at 2024 Golden Goggles

2024 Golden Goggle Awards

Bobby Finke won his second ever Male Athlete of the Year Award at this evening’s Golden Goggles. His performance at the 2024 Olympic Games led to a new world record, and the only individual medal on the men’s side of the meet.

Finke won two individual medals at the 2024 Olympic Games. The first was a silver in the men’s 800m freestyle. The second was the event that won him this award tonight, the men’s 1500m freestyle where he won the gold medal, and set the world record.

Finke is well known for his ability to close races, but his 1500 at the Olympics was a different story. Finke was out fast and first rather than waiting for the end of the race to chase down the rest of the field. The new strategy worked for him, after he was unable to catch up to gold in the 800 free, still earning the silver.

In the men’s 1500m freestyle, Finke took down Sun Yang‘s 12-year-old record from the 2012 games going 14:30.67 to beat Yang’s 14:31.02. This world record had been chased before, but Yang’s seemingly impossible 53.49 last 100 with the 25.68 last 50 caught any athlete that tried, until Finke. While Fine didn’t close quite that fast, he built enough of a bank over the course of the race, that his last 100 of 55.34 came out victorious making Finke the first man ever under 14:31.