SMU Invite Day 3: McFadden and Polonsky Shine for Stanford Men

2024 SMU Invite

The 3rd day of the 2024 SMU Invite saw an NCAA Division II Record set by Drury in the 400 medley relay, which you can read more about here. It was Stanford that won the men’s 400 medley relay on Friday, seeing Aaron Sequeira (45.57), Ron Polonsky (51.82), Andrei Minakov (44.70), and Rafael Gu (41.97) combine for a 3:04.06.

It was Miami (FL) that won the women’s 400 medley relay by more than 2 seconds. Mary Kate Kelley (53.74), Simone Moll (1:00.27), Ashlyn Massey (52.61), and Giulia Carvalho (47.75) teamed up for a 3:34.37.

Stanford’s Henry McFadden continues to have a great meet, winning the men’s 200 free in 1:32.59. That was a strong mid-season swim for McFadden, coming in within a second of his career best of 1:31.65.

Stanford’s Ron Polonsky was another standout swimmer on the night, taking the men’s 100 breast in 51.21. Polosnky holds a career best of 50.87.

SMU’s Mira Szimcsak put up a massive career best in the women’s 400 IM, winning the race in 4:10.49. Szimcsak blew away her previous best of 4:19.53, which she swam at the SMU Classic last month. It was a 1-2 punch for SMU, as Rachel Anderson touched 2nd in 4:10.77.

The Mustangs made it a sweep of the 400 IM, as Angus Corbeau swam a 3:47.69. That swim marks a career best for Corbeau by a second.

OTHER EVENT WINNERS