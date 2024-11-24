Torri Huske Wins Female Athlete of the Year at 2024 Golden Goggles

2024 Golden Goggle Awards

Torri Huske takes home the goggles for female athlete of the year. Her standout performance at the Paris Olympics helped her earn the award.

Huske won 3 golds and two silvers at the Paris Olympics this summer, two of which were individual events. Her first medal of the games came in the women’s 100m fly where she surpassed fellow American and world-record holder Gretchen Walsh to win the gold at 55.59. Huske was out 3rd at the 50, but turned around and was the only woman to split a 29 second 50 on the last leg of the race, helping her to the victory. Huske just missed the podium by .01 in this event at the last Olympic Games in 2021.

Huske also won a silver in the women’s 100m freestyle with a personal best time of 52.29, ranking her the second American of all time after only Simone Manuel.

Huske was also the member of three crucial relays for the US swim team, two of which set new world records. The first was the mixed-medley relay where she swam freestyle. She split 51.88 on this relay, the fastest time in the field. The US won this relay by just over a tenth of a second, Huske splitting faster than the freestyle for China by .08.

Huske also swam on the world record women’s 4×100 medley relay where she also swam freestyle. This relay was not close with the US winning by 3 and a half seconds over the Australians, but Huske still split a 52.42 anchoring the relay to hold onto first.

The last relay she was a part of was the women’s 4×100 freestyle relay where the US won second. Australia won this relay pretty handedly, but Huske’s 3rd leg was crucial in the United States victory over China’s 3rd place team by exactly a tenth. Huske split a 52.06, faster than anyone on China’s relay, and 7 tenths faster than their 3rd swimmer Zhang Yufei. This split helped get the United States in the lead, allowing Simone Manuel to bring home the win, even though her split was slower than Wu Qingfeng(the anchor for China) was, 52.61 to 52.31.