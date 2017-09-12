Bob Bowman Shares Hysterical Training Story (Video)

We reported last week that Bob Bowman Shared Pre-Olympic Michael Phelps Workouts At the ASCA Convention, even more goodies from the Bowman camp have come out of the wood work this week. Bowman told a story during his presentation about the Olympians he was coaching at the time. Bowman goes into detail about how furious he got with them this particular time:

“I don’t even do this anymore… I was breathing fire.”

Bowman wrote the names and cell phone numbers of 3 prestigious coaches on his office window: Dave Salo of USC, Eddie Reese of Texas, and Gregg Troy of Florida. He finished with:

“When you’re in my pool, you’ll do it my way… and if you don’t like it, you can call any of those guys and go do it their way!”

Moral of the story: 3-time Olympian Klete Kellar picked up the phone and went back to USC.