Olympic Champion David Boudia Officially Returning To Diving

David Boudia (Noblesville, Ind.) officially announced Tuesday that he will be returning to the sport of diving. Boudia announced his decision at his alma mater, Purdue University, after waiting a year to evaluate whether he would retire or return to the sport.

“Making this decision allows me to continue to make an impact,” Boudia said. “I feel more responsibility now and have to produce. More so getting back in shape, getting the dives back, competing at a high level and then hopefully producing with results.”

Boudia stated after the Rio 2016 Olympic Games that he would take a year off from competition and wait until the fall of 2017 before determining whether to retire or return to training. He also noted he wanted to wait until after the birth of his second child. David and his wife Sonnie welcomed Mila Primm Boudia on August 24.

“I might not be as young as what the prime of diving is supposed to be, but what I think I have over other athletes is the wisdom and experience,” Boudia noted. “I feel very healthy right now. It’s like riding a bike again. It took six weeks to get back on the bike, but I don’t feel like I lost anything.”

“This is a great day for USA Diving and the sport of diving,” said USA Diving CEO Lee Johnson. “Having an Olympic champion like David coming back certainly pushes others to strive towards greatness and we are thrilled to have him returning to the pool.”

Boudia made his Olympic debut at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games where he finished fifth in men’s synchronized 10-meter with Thomas Finchum (Indianapolis, Ind.) and 10th in men’s 10-meter. He followed the 2008 Games with a two-medal performance at the London 2012 Olympic Games, winning gold in the men’s 10-meter event and bronze in men’s synchronized 10-meter with Nick McCrory (Chapel Hill, N.C.). The Rio 2016 Olympic Games saw Boudia produce two more medals, winning silver in the men’s synchronized 10-meter with Steele Johnson (Carmel, Ind.) and taking individual bronze in the men’s 10-meter.