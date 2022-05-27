Beyond The Lane Lines: Kyle Chalmers Named To Forbes ’30 Under 30′

Get your news fix on happenings outside the pool with the latest ‘Beyond the Lane Lines.’ With each edition, we collect personal stories, little-known facts, and general items of interest from around the world. Read on and learn something new this week.

#1 Kyle Chalmers Named to Forbes Asia’s 30 Under 30

Multi-Olympic medalist Kyle Chalmers of Australia has been named to Forbes Magazine’s ’30 Under 30′ for Asia’s Class of 2022. The magazine’s list is created annually to identify young, prominent figures across different industries, with 23-year-old Chalmers representing the ‘Entertainment & Sports’ category.

Forbes describes the 2022 list as having significantly changed from when it was first created in 2012.

“All of the honorees in the Forbes Under 30 Class of 2022 have defied the odds: navigating a global pandemic, supply chain crunches and isolation to build ventures that are resilient and destined to change the world,” Forbes says.

The magazine’s bit on Chalmers reads, “At age 18, Kyle Chalmers won Australia’s first 100m freestyle gold in 48 years at the 2016 Rio Olympics. In Tokyo last year he missed gold by a mere six hundredths of a second after enduring numerous injuries and surgeries to his heart and shoulders. Chalmers then went on to win gold in 7 of 12 events he competed in at the 2021 Swimming World Cup and has said he is targeting another Olympic gold in Paris in 2024.”

#2 Building Named After Olympian Kathleen Dawson

24-year-old British Olympian Kathleen Dawson has had a public building named after her, honoring her accomplishments in the sport of swimming.

The swimming pool at LiveWire’s Great Sankey Neighborhood Hub has officially been renamed ‘The Kathleen Dawson Swimming Pool’, partially in recognition of the University of Stirling’s gold medal-winning performance as a member of Great Britain’s mixed 4x100m medley relay in Tokyo.

Dawson first learned to swim at the aforementioned facility, later training there as a member of the Warriors of Warrington Swimming Club.

Dawson said on social media about the honor, “It’s not everyday you get a public building named after you! Feeling very honoured to have one of my childhood pools named after me 🏊‍♀️ Thank you very much @yourlivewirewarrington and Warrington Borough Council for making this happen and helping me to inspire the next generation of swimmers.”

#3 Greek ‘Chariots of Fire’ Composer Dies

Vangelis, the composer of one of the most memorable cinematic scores, died at the age of 79. The Greek musician composed the Academy Award-winning score for the Chariots of Fire, the 1982 film which focused on the 1924 Paris Olympics, specifically British sprinters Harold Abrahams and Eric Liddell.

Most viewers of the film can recall the opening credits of the movie which depict young runners progressing in slow motion across West Sands Beach next to the Old Course at St. Andrew.

In a 2008 interview, Vangelis said of the Olympics’ commercialization over the course of history, “We don’t have Olympic Games anymore, real Olympic Games,” he said. “We have something else that we call Olympic Games, but it’s not what I believe, what I think the Olympic Games meant to be.“The only point of reference that’s left to humanity today, the gathering together every four years in a ‘peaceful’ way, is the Olympic Games. “This may be an opportunity every four years for every company … to make fortunes and to push the Olympic Games artists, the athletes, to push them to advertise their products. That’s what it is. Nothing else. … We all need money, but there are some moments we have to function without this money need or philosophy.” (NBC Olympics) #4 National Olympic Committee of Kenya Awards Scholarships

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) has awarded scholarships to 11 of its athletes ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The athletes earned the nomination after being vetted by their respective International Federation after NOC-K submitted their names.

Among the multiple disciplines represented is swimmer Danilo Rosafio, a 2020 Olympian earning his 2nd scholarship from the organization.

Per KBC, the 11 athletes will receive a monthly subsidy until August 2024 to support their training and qualification costs. Additionally, specialized coaching services, equipment, local/overseas training, medical assistance and monitoring are also included in the offering.

#5 Raven Faith Alcoseba Heads to Dela Salle University

Filipino triathlete Raven Faith Alcoseba is headed to Dela Salle University, following her success as a bronze medalist in the women’s triathlon event at this year’s Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games).

The 18-year-old has suffered some career setbacks due to COVID-19-related complications but is ready to tackle swimming at the Manila-based University later this year.

Alcoseba said of her SEA Games debut, “For me, a bronze medal is very special since it represents my hard work and all the hardships I had to encounter to get this medal.

“My first SEA Games was really fun and challenging since there were a lot of strong people. My unforgettable experience would be the whole stay there since there were so much special moments I shared with the team,” she said.

“My performance was good but I know I still have to improve a lot especially on the swim start since its a bit crowded. For me, the hardest part was the bike since I had to go solo then eventually the pack caught up on me.” (CDN Sports)