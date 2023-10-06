Beyond The Lane Lines: Katie Meili Enters Columbia University Hall Of Fame

Get your news fix on happenings outside the pool with the latest ‘Beyond the Lane Lines.’ With each edition, we collect personal stories, little-known facts, and general items of interest from around the world. Read on and learn something new this week.

#1 Pan American Games Torch Details

The official torch of the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games has been revealed, with the symbol’s unveiling taking place at an event held in the Central Ceremonial Park of the Original Cities at the foot of the Andes Mountains in August.

Inspired by the colors of the country, the torch measures 66 cm long and weighs 1.5 km. It displays brown and different shades of blue on a background where the mountain range relief is expressed from north to south as if it were a map.

The torch will tour throughout Chile until the cauldron is ignited in the National Stadium on October 20th.

“If you asked me, ‘what is the greatest symbol of Olympism’? I would probably say the Olympic flame and the Pan American flame. Why? Because it represents many things, it represents history and it represents years of tradition. It is the most impactful symbolism to see an athlete enter with the torch and light the cauldron. It stays lit throughout the entirety of the Games and turns off when the Games are over, and in this case the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games,” said Panam Sports President Neven Ilic.

#2 Olympian Katie Meili to be Inducted into Columbia’s Hall of Fame

Olympic multi-medalist Katie Meili is among the athletes set to be inducted into Columbia University’s Hall of Fame on October 12th.

Joining 16 other former student-athletes and 4 long-time staff members, Meili was selected by a committee vote comprising former student-athletes and administrators from the athletics program and the university.

“We are thrilled to celebrate our latest Columbia Athletics Hall of Fame class,” Campbell Family Director of Intercollegiate Athletics and Physical Education Peter Pilling stated. “After a five-year wait due to the pandemic, we are thrilled to bring back this wonderful event. This is a talented group of individuals and teams that have, and continue to, represent this University and athletics program in such a positive way. Congratulations to all of the inductees. We are looking forward to welcoming you all back in October.”

While competing for Columbia, Meili earned All-America honors in 5 events and back-to-back Most Outstanding Swimmer awards at the Ivy League Championships after posting 10 first-place finishes (seven individual, three relays) in 2012 and 2013.

Representing the United States at the 2016 Olympic Games, Meili earned bronze in the women’s 100m breast and was a member of the gold medal-winning 4×100 medley relay squad.

#3 Rebecca Adlington Announces Pregnancy

Retired British Olympic medalist Rebecca Adlington revealed that she and her husband Andrew Parsons are expecting their 3rd child.

34-year-old Adlington made the announcement while vacationing at Disneyland Paris last month, stating, “Our own bit of magic. Baby number 3 on the way.”

The new baby will join the couple’s two other children, 8-year-old Summer and 2-year-old Albie.

Adlington was a double gold medalist at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, topping the women’s 400m and 800m freestyle podiums. She followed up with bronze in both events 4 years later in London.

#4 Brooke Bennett Wins Open Water Race

American Olympian Brooke Bennett was the top women’s finisher in the Alligator Reef Lighthouse open-water swim last month.

Nearly 400 swimmers took to the 8-mile ocean swim off the Florida Keys, with 43-year-old Bennett getting to the end only behind winner Connor Signorin, a former All-American at the University of Florida. Signorin’s victory marked his 3rd consecutive top finish in the event.

The race raised money and awareness of the need to preserve the historic Alligator Reef Lighthouse. (Tampabay.com)

Retired Bennett won gold in the women’s 800m freestyle at the 1996 Olympic Games and doubled up with 400m/800m free golds at the 2000 Olympic Games.

#5 Seto & Honda Honored with Prestigious Award

Last month in their native Japan, Olympians Daiya Seto and Tomoru Honda were recognized with the Kozuki Sports Award for their performances in Fukuoka this year.

Honda earned 200m fly bronze and Seto took home bronze in the 400m IM at the 2023 World Championships.

Seto and Honda were among 30 total athletes selected from nominees across 14 sports, including gymnastics, skiing and track and field. This award is given to athletes and coaches who have achieved excellent results at the Olympic Games, World Championships and other major events.

The Kozuki Sports Award foundation was established in 1982 based on the idea that “Japan’s future lies in education,” and its purpose has been to promote and develop sports, education, and culture with the sincere desire from the beginning to benefit the young people who will lead society in the future. (PR Times)