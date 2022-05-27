arena Celebrates 2022 Global Pride Month With “Let It Beat” Collection

Courtesy of arena, a SwimSwam partner.

Inclusion is central to the arena brand’s purpose, driven by a passion and commitment ensure the sporting community is a welcoming and accessible space for all. arena’s Pride-inspired “Let it Beat” capsule collection returns to celebrate Pride Month this June 2022, enhanced with a strategic partnership with non-profit organization Athlete Ally. Designed to support education and awareness of LGBTQ equality in sport, 50% of the profits from the sale of all Let it Beat items for Pride Month go to benefit AA’s initiatives in education and advocacy for LGBTQ+ athletes.

“We want to focus awareness on the LGBTQ+ movement in sport and encourage diversity, equality, and inclusion in and around the pool. Debuted in 2019 to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York City, arena’s Let It Beat collection celebrates the colorful landscape of authenticity, individuality, diversity and freedom, recognizing everyone no matter who we love, where we’re from or how we chose to express ourselves. And for 2022, we’re incredibly proud that our products will provide funds to the crucial work of Athlete Ally” says Giuseppe Musciacchio, Deputy CEO of arena.

Founded by 3-time All American wrestler, Hudson Taylor, Athlete Ally was created to stand in solidarity with the LGBTQI+ community, working to end the structural and systemic oppression that isolates, excludes and endangers LGBTQI+ people in sport. Athlete Ally educates individuals and institutions to understand obstacles to inclusion for LGBTQI+ people and how they can build an inclusive culture within their athletic communities. They work to ensure sport governing bodies, teams and leagues adopt policies that reflect the diversity of their constituents.

The eye-catching and colorful Let it Beat range of swimwear and accessories from the global sportswear brand was inspired by the statement “For whoever your heartbeats, Let it Beat” and will be available for purchase on arena’s global e-commerce web stores and through exclusive brand retail partnerships with online retailers such as SwimOutlet.com.

