Beyond The Lane Lines: Chad Le Clos Documentary & Commonwealth Games News

Get your news fix on happenings outside the pool with the latest ‘Beyond the Lane Lines.’ With each edition, we collect personal stories, little-known facts, and general items of interest from around the world. Read on and learn something new this week.

#1 Chad Le Clos Releases Documentary

Olympic gold medalist Chad Le Clos‘ documentary, Born Racer, is being released at the end of this month.

The documentary covers 4 years of Le Clos’ swimming career, from the United Kingdom to Turkey, Australia to Germany the Middle East to Japan, through a global pandemic, and multiple world sporting events.

‘This honest story goes to the depths of Chad’s past and his family’s humble roots and ultimately shows us what it takes to succeed as a South African in the modern sports world where the resource divide grows wider and wider every year.’ (Sandton Chronicle)

“This was not the film that I expected back in 2018 when we started!” says Le Clos of the film which will be debuting on SuperSport on June 30th.

“While the film shows the sacrifices and struggles that many professional athletes like me go through, it chronicles some of the most difficult times in my career, when I was lost, and depressed but still giving it my all. I hope it shows what resilience and redemption look like, particularly with the incredible support of my family.” (Sandton Chronicle)

#2 Mexican Airline Flies Olympic Divers for Free

After government funding cuts forced Mexican Olympic divers Alejandra Orozco and Gabriela Agundez to seek their own monetary means of travel, their nation’s largest airline stepped in to help.

Aeromexico will fly the pair to Fukuoka, Japan for free this July, enabling them to compete at this summer’s World Championships.

“We have followed the success of Alejandra and Gabriela closely, and if they have to go to Japan, Aeromexico will take them, we will be delighted to do it,” the company’s director of communications Christian Pastrana said.

This funding influx comes after Orozco and Agundez have already sold towels and swimsuits as a means of fundraising and came at a time when they were considering auctioning off their Olympic medals. They earned bronze in the synchronized 10m platform at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“We don’t want to go to the extreme of auctioning our medals, we are offering conferences and talks to children so that they don’t get discouraged by these situations in sport,” Orozco, 26, told Mexican network Radio Formula. (Reuters)

#3 Commonwealth United Strategic Plan Released

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) has released its 2023-24 strategic plan. The 22-page report details its roadmap for ‘delivering inspirational and impactful Games, excite and empowering athletes and young people, and driving equality in sport and society across the Commonwealth.’

CGF President Dame Louise Martin, said, “As we look forward to our centenary in 2030, so much has been delivered and achieved. From the spectacular Birmingham 2022 and our vibrant Youth Games to initiatives like the GAPs programme, which provides inclusive pathways to participation for emerging athletes and coaches with a disability. Building on these strong foundations, our new ‘Commonwealth United’ Strategic Plan 2023-34, provides a clear framework to propel the Movement to new heights over the next decade.”

The Plan identifies six strategic goals:

● Deliver inclusive, impactful and sustainable Games

● Create distinctive, attractive, relevant sports programmes

● Lead, support and develop thriving member CGAs

● Empower athletes to be champions on and off the field

● Reach and engage more fans across the Commonwealth including diverse, young fans

● Advocate for and support values and causes we believe in

The next edition of the Commonwealth Games is scheduled for Victoria, Australia in 2026.

#4 Victoria, Australia Releases 2026 Commonwealth Games Plan

Speaking of Victoria, Australia, its surrounding regional cities have released their own plan as hosts for the 2026 Commonwealth Games. The 10 regional cities (Regional Cities Victoria – RCV) involved in the planning include Ballarat, Bendigo, Geelong, Horsham, Latrobe, Mildura, Shepparton, Wangaratta, Warrnambool, and Wodonga.

Named ‘The Winning Formula for Regional Victoria’, the plan’s focus is on creating a legacy across six key categories:

Pre-Games Opportunities – RCV calls on the Victorian Government to facilitate partnerships between our regional cities and participating countries to provide a base for their training and Games preparation.

Infrastructure – RCV calls for the establishment of a $30 million Regional Parks and Civic Space Program – creating new parkland and upgrading existing open spaces, to be used as ‘live sites’ during the Games.

Cultural Experiences – RCV calls for the Victorian Government to sponsor free activities across our regions – bringing the Games to all parts of the state, involving and including those Victorians who may not otherwise be able to participate in activities in the five hubs or attend sporting events.

People – To ensure that the right workers can be connected to the right jobs, RCV calls for the Victorian Skills Authority to be funded to create new local liaison officer roles to be based in each regional city for a minimum of 3 years, to ensure that the right workers can be connected to the right jobs.

Procurement – RCV calls for regionally based businesses to make-up 100% of all opportunities created through the Games’ procurement processes, with priority given to First Nations businesses and employers.

Tourism & the Visitor Economy – RCV calls for the Victorian Government to invest in a $30 million tourism campaign – profiling each regional city and its offering to visitors at a local, domestic, and international level.

#5 Paralympic Swimmer Opens Charity Shop

Two-time Paralympic gold medalist Jessica-Jane Applegate is opening a Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) charity shop in Great Yarmouth, England.

According to the Eastern Daily Press, the swimmer is a huge animal lover and is a qualified and registered microchip implanter and pet scanner and has fostered rescue dogs.

“I am passionate about supporting all animals in any way.

“I hope that this will be a successful venture and the local community will join us on the opening day to have a good look around at the beginning of our journey together.” (Eastern Daily Press)

The shop opens on June 24th.