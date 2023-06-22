Sprinter Jeffrey Zhou Announces Commitment To Caltech (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jeffrey Zhou of Grand Rapids, Michigan, has announced his commitment to further his education and swimming career at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech). Zhou recently graduated from Forest Hills Northern High School, and will arrive in Pasadena for the upcoming 2023-2024 season.

“I am incredibly grateful to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the California Institute of Technology! Huge thanks to my parents, coaches, and teammates for their continuous support. Go Beavers!”

Zhou trains and competes year-round with East Grand Rapids Aquatics. This spring he competed at the Michigan ULTRA Championship in the 100 fly. He ended up placing 11th in finals with 52.59, which marks a second drop from the same meet a year prior. He also was his team’s anchor leg in the 200 medley relay, where he brought it home in 20.75 for a 2nd place finish.

Just a week prior to the ULTRA Championship, Zhou represented his high school at the Michigan High School State Championships (Division 1). He advanced to finals in both the 50 and 100 freestyle, with his highest finish being runner-up in the 100 (46.01). In the 50, Zhou got his hand on the wall in 3rd in finals at 21.19. He was slightly faster in prelims of the event, where he clocked a personal best time of 21.03.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 21.03

100 free – 46.01

200 free – 1:44.57

100 fly – 52.59

Caltech is a Division III program that competes in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC), where the men finished 3rd this season. The team is led by head coach Andrew Brabson, who took over the men’s and women’s programs in September of 2018.

Zhou is projected to be a key relay swimmer for Caltech, as his best time in the 100 free would have been the 2nd-fastest on the team this year, while his best 50 would have ranked him 3rd. Leading the way for the sprinters was Evan Zhang in the 50 (20.85) and Naci Keskin in the 100 (45.87). Both will still be on campus when Zhou arrives this fall, giving Caltech the chance to develop their depth in the sprint free events.

Zhou is joined by Reid Nussbaum, Ryan Lin, Zach Pestrikov, Marcel Liu, and Brendan Kerns in Caltech’s incoming class this fall. The class hails from five different states, with the majority coming from the east coast.

