Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 US World Champ Trials: Event-by-Event Predictions – Women’s Edition (PODCAST)

Comments: 1

Watch as SwimSwam goes day-by-day through the entire 2023 US World Champ Trials schedule and analyzes each event and who we think will qualify in Indianapolis for the World Champs team.

SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Steve Nolan
18 seconds ago

Oh wow, you’re still still doing this.

0
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!