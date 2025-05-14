Beyond The Lane Lines: Russia Remains Optimistic

Get your news fix on happenings outside the pool with the latest ‘Beyond the Lane Lines.’ With each edition, we collect personal stories, little-known facts, and general items of interest from around the world. Read on and learn something new this week.

#1 U.S. Center for SafeSport ‘Perpetuated Fraud’ Against Court

Earlier this year, Seminole County Florida judge John Woodard severely criticized the U.S. Center for SafeSport for ‘perpetuating fraud against the court’ and ‘intentionally withholding exculpatory evidence’ in a case involving a teen water polo player.

The player accused Kelsey McMullen of bullying her and Woodard ruled that ‘prosecutors received only partial information from the center as they looked into the case beginning in 2022, and that the center would not cooperate when law enforcement opened new cases against McMullen’s accusers and the center for reporting false information.’ (AP)

The court order said the center “perpetrated a fraud upon the court, the People of the State of Florida, the Sheriff’s Office, the State’s Attorney Office, and defendant; “intentionally withheld exculpatory evidence;” and “acted in bad faith, intentionally, and with malice.”

For its part, the Center responded, “The Order is without jurisdictional, factual, or legal basis and the Center is weighing its legal response.”

“The Center was not a party to this criminal proceeding. As such we were never notified, never appeared, and were never afforded an opportunity to present evidence or arguments to refute the false information provided by the lawyer to the court in this case.”

This isn’t the only U.S. Center for SafeSport headline in recent months. We reported how the organization fired CEO Ju’Riese Colón in April.

#2 Paris Olympics Opening & Closing Ceremonies Director Allegedly Cyberbullied

Last week Thomas Jolly, the artistic director who designed the Paris 2024 Olympics Opening and Closing ceremonies, saw seven people appear in court last week connection with his cyberbullying case.

The charges spun out of Jolly’s filing formal complaint with the Paris prosecutors’ office last July, citing homophobic, antisemitic slurs and aggravated insults wielded his way.

Jolly’s Opening ceremony spectacle received generally positive revies, although there were controversial components which included drag queens posing as member’s of Leonardo da Vinci’s ‘The Last Supper.’

Of the alleged cyber abuse, Jolly said, “Critique, that’s my life… but when it involves discrimination, it becomes criminal. I didn’t set out to mock any religion.” (AP)

A verdict in the Jolly’s case is expected at a later date.

#3 Kit McConnell to Become Chief Sport Officer for Brisbane 2032

Kit McConnell, long-time sports director of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is set to become the Chief Sport Officer for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee.

McConnell brings 11 years’ experience as the International Olympic Committee’s Sports Director, and within the Sports Department at the Sydney 2000 Organizing Committee.

AOC CEO Matt Carroll said of McConnell’s appointment.

“With decades of experience in the Olympic movement, Kit has a deep understanding of what sports, athletes and hosts need to deliver an exceptional Games.

“Having someone of Kit’s caliber leading the sport program ensures that the interests of sports and athletes remain at the forefront.

“Kit understands what it takes to deliver a world-class competition schedule that engages fans, athletes, and stakeholders alike and his expertise will be pivotal in fostering strong collaboration with member sports and National Olympic Committees worldwide.

“Kit’s leadership in the sports program will be critical in shaping a Games that enhances Australia’s proud Olympic legacy and the AOC looks forward to collaborating closely with him and the wider Brisbane 2032 team in this vital role.” (Australian Olympic Committee)

McConnell is set to begin at his new post on July 21st.

#4 Russian Sports Minister Remains Positive About Athletes’ Futures

Mikhail Degtyarev, Russia’s Sports Minister and head of the Russian Olympic Committee, is remaining relatively upbeat regarding the prospect that his nation’s athletes will be able to once again represent Russia at major sporting events.

Degtyarev said this week, “Of course, the assessment of the decision to disqualify our athletes from international tournaments in many sports is unambiguous: this is happening for political reasons, this is discrimination. It is unfair that we are deprived of the flag and anthem at the Olympics and at the European and World Championships. Nevertheless, slamming the door and burning bridges is the wrong way.

“Our main goal remains a full-fledged return to world sports. There is high confidence that the membership of the Russian Olympic Committee in the IOC will be restored in the near future, and in 2028 Russia will be able to compete in the Olympics under its own flag and anthem. This summer, our athletes will go to the Universiade in Germany, for the first time in six years.” (The Sports Examiner)

As we reported, one small step along Russia’s journey back to sports normalcy included European Aquatics allowing Russian and Belarusian junior athletes to compete in all aquatics disciplines going forward except for water polo.

#5 Paris Opens Seine Swimming This Summer

After hosting the Paris 2024 open water swimming, the river Seine will be opened for public swimming beginning this July.

There will be three outdoor pools within the river, one opposite L’île aux Cygnes (Swan Island) near the Eiffel Tower, one not far from Notre Dame (Our Lady’s) Cathedral, and one near the National Library.

They will have changing rooms and showers, be supervised by lifeguards, and offer space for sunbathing, a statement from the city said. Additionally, water quality will be continually monitored.

