Kylie Masse, Josh Liendo Headline 2025 Mel Zajac Jr. International Psych Sheets

2025 MEL ZAJAC JR. INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

May 16-18, 2025

Vancouver, British Columbia

UBC Aquatic Centre

LCM (50 meters)

Meet Central

Psych Sheets

Live Results

A strong group of Canadian swimmers with a sprinkling of international flavor is set to compete at the 60th annual Mel Zajac Jr. International Meet this weekend in Vancouver.

Two of the biggest stars in Canada, Olympic medalists Kylie Masse and Josh Liendo, highlight the psych sheets as they gear up for the 2025 Canadian Swimming Trials in early June.

Masse, 29, is fresh off breaking the Canadian Record in the women’s 50 backstroke (27.13) two weeks ago at the Pro Swim Series stop in Fort Lauderdale, and was also impressive with a sub-59 swim in the 100 back (58.90).

Masse did not race the 200 back in Fort Lauderdale, and given it’s not on her schedule at Mel Zajac, it seems she’s shifting her focus solely to the 50 and 100 back for this summer.

This weekend, Masse is entered to swim the women’s 50 and 100 free, 50 and 100 back, and 50 and 100 fly, holding the top seed in both backstrokes and the 50 free, while she sits 2nd in the 50 and 100 fly behind Israel’s Arielle Hayon.

Liendo, who is coming off another record-setting NCAA season at Florida, is entered in the same six events as Masse on the men’s side, coming in with top billing in the 50 and 100 free and fly, while ranking 5th in the 100 back and lurking down in 49th in the 50 back.

Liendo, 22, last competed at the Men’s NCAA Championships in late March, winning national titles in the 100 free and 100 fly while finishing as the runner-up in the 50 free.

Other 2024 Canadian Olympians in the field this week include Yuri Kisil, Finlay Knox, Blake Tierney and Emma O’Croinin.

Kisil will be Liendo’s top challenger in the men’s 50 and 100 free, and he’ll also race the 50 fly, while the versatile Knox will take on both in the 100 free and 50 fly and will also be racing the 50 back, 100 back, 100 breast and 200 breast.

Tierney is the top seed in the men’s 100 and 200 back, while Israeli teammates Michael Laitarovsky and David Gerchik will also feature prominently in the backstroke events.

Another name to watch on the men’s side is Laon Kim, the age group standout and Texas commit who comes in as the top seed in the 200 free and 200 IM and ranks 3rd in the 50 free and 4th in the 100 free (behind Liendo, Kisil and Knox).

UBC’s O’Croinin leads the women’s freestyle field with #1 seeds in the 100, 200 and 400 free, while the University of Calgary Swim Club’s Alexanne Lepage also holds several top seeds, coming in ranked 1st in the 50, 100 and 200 breast, and the 200 and 400 IM.

Another name to watch for on the women’s side is Island Swimming’s Bridget Burton, the top seed in the 200 back and the 2nd seed behind Masse in the 50 and 100 back, while Bellevue Club Swim Team’s Sophia Sunwoo and Clare Watson also figure to feature in the meet, with Sunwoo notably the #2 seed in the 50 and 100 free and Watson the top seed in the 200 fly.