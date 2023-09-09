“Best of the Rest” Breaststroker Hudson Schuricht (2024) Verbally Commits to NC State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Hudson Schuricht from Scottsdale, Arizona has announced his intention to swim and study at North Carolina State University beginning in the fall of 2024.

“I am extremely honored to announce my commitment to NC State to further my academic and athletic career. I want to give a big thank you to my coaches, family, and friends for supporting me. Go pack! 🐺♦️”

Schuricht, whose older sister Blakely Schuricht is a sophomore on the Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team, is entering his senior year at Chaparral High School. He trains year-round with Scottsdale Aquatic Club.

He had a strong showing at last spring’s Austin Sectionals, winning the 200 breast and placing 2nd in the 100 breast and 400 IM. He was also 4th in the 200 IM, 7th in the 1650 free, and 8th in the 1000 free. He left the meet with PBs in the 100 breast (54.43), 200 breast (1:56.70), 200 IM (1:48.58), and 400 IM (3:53.48). He lowered his 100 breast time to 54.28 in July at the SAC Short Course Qualifier.

During the 2023 long course season, he dropped 3 seconds in the 100 breast (1:03.09) and 6 in the 200 breast (2:16.01), 4.8 in the 100 free (55.08), 5.1 in the 100 fly (59.35), 8.8 in the 200 IM (2:07.96), and 7.5 in the 400 IM (4:31.78).

Best SCY Times:

100 breast – 54.28

200 breast – 1:56.70

200 IM – 1:48.58

400 IM – 3:53.48

Schuricht will join the Wolfpack’s class of 2028 with #1 Kaii Winkler, #2 Daniel Diehl, #15 Nolan Dunkel, #17 Matt Marsteiner, Simon Bermudez, and Brasen Walker. Walker (53.59/1:57.87) is also a breaststroker from the “Best of the Rest” section of our list of top recruits from the high school class of 2024. They’ll overlap with Arsenio Bustos (54.74/1:52.21 last season) and incoming freshman Will Heck (52.38/1:55.98).

