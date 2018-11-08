Badger Swim Club’s Sabrina Vumbacco Sends Verbal to Bucknell

Sabrina Vumbacco, a senior at Rye Country Day School who trains with Badger Swim Club, has verbally committed to the Bucknell Bison for 2019.

I am so excited and proud to be able to spend the next four years of my life at Bucknell University. I chose Bucknell because of the great coaching staff, team commitment, and academic reputation. On my visit, I was welcomed with open arms by both the coaching staff and team and I immediately knew Bucknell was the perfect fit for me. I want to thank my family, coaches, and teammates for helping me throughout this process and for guiding me on this amazing journey to Bucknell. Go Bison!

TOP TIMES

200y IM – 2:05.47

400y IM – 4:28.42

200y breast – 2:22.28

200y fly – 2:06.75

Vumbacco is primarily an IM’er, with strong 200’s in breast and fly and potential in mid-distance free. She’s coming off of a great summer season in long course, notching LCM bests in the 400 free (4:28.79), 100 fly (1:03.97), 200 fly (2:22.70), 200 IM (2:24.85), and 400 IM (5:04.72). Those are really strong times in the big pool, so it seems Vumbacco has some SCY drops ahead of her.

At the 2018 Patriot League Championships, where Bucknell finished 4th, Vumbacco would’ve scored in B finals in the 200 breast and 400 IM. She’s also within hundredths of what it took to B final in the 200 IM and 200 fly at the meet last year.

She joins Abigail Thrall, Sophia Donati, Jacqueline Rounsavill, and Molly See.