Backstroker Mary Kate Reicherter Announces Verbal To Indiana For 2020

Mary Kate Reicherter, a junior at Yorktown High School and of Arlington Aquatic Club in Arlington, Virginia, has announced her verbal intention to swim for Indiana University in the fall of 2020. Primarily a backstroker, Reicherter will be joining a Hoosiers team that is fresh off of a Big Ten Championship season, but, surprisingly, only had two scorers (current freshman Morgan Scott, who is transferring, and sophomore Grace Haskett) in the 100-yard backstroke and zero scorers in the 200-yard backstroke.

“SO excited to announce my commitment to swim and continue my academics at Indiana University!! Thank you to my coaches, family, friends, and amazing teammates for helping me get to where I am today. Can’t wait to be part of such an amazing team and culture! GO HOOSIERS!”

At the 2019 Virginia 6A High School State Championship meet she took 5th place in the 100-yard backstroke (56.08) and 9th place in the 200 yard IM (2:07.04). A few weeks later at the Potomac Valley Short Course Championships she took 4th place in the 400 yard IM (4:27.18).

Best Times in Yards:

100 back – 56.08

200 back – 2:01.57

200 IM – 2:07.04

400 IM – 4:27.18

It took a 54.31 in the 100-yard backstroke and a 1:58.80 in the 200-yard backstroke to get a second swim at the 2019 Big Ten Championship meet. Reicherter will join Avery Williams, Elizabeth Broshears, Ella Ristic, and Anna Freed as members of the Hoosiers’ class of 2024, with the latter three being backstrokers.

