Hometown Distance Freestyler Annie Walls Delivers Verbal To Penn State For 2020

Annie Walls, a junior at Parkland Senior High School and Parkland Aquatic Club in Pennsylvania, has announced her verbal intent to swim at Penn State University in the fall of 2020. A distance freestyle specialist, Walls will be joining a Nittany Lions team that will be fresh off of the graduation of NCAA mile champion Allyson McHugh.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at Penn State University, a dream of mine since I’ve been a little girl. I’d like to thank my family, coaches, friends, and teammates for all their support throughout the process. I can’t wait to represent my home state and be a nittany lion!”

At the 2019 Middle Atlantic Senior Short Course Championship meet Walls took 8th place in the 1000 yard freestyle and 200-yard butterfly, going 10:27.93 and 2:06.37 respectively. Her last high school state championship meet was in 2018; as a sophomore, she won a bronze medal in the 500-yard freestyle with a career PR time of 4:52.22.

Best Times in Yards:

200 free – 1:52.87

500 free – 4:52.22

1650 free – 16:50.80

It took times of 4:49.02 and 16:40.40 in the 500 and 1650 yard freestyles, respectively, to qualify for the ‘C’ final at the 2019 Big Ten Championship meet. Walls will be joining Abby Henderson, Catherine Stanford, Kylie Rydland, Lizzie Danforth, Mary Brinker, and Morgan Rinn as members of the class of 2024 for the Nittany Lions and will be the only distance freestyler in both her class and the one prior to her.

