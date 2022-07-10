Back and Fly Specialist Joey Testa to Join Southern Indiana’s Inaugural Class

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Joey Testa of Norwin, PA has committed to swim for the University of Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles as they take on their first season this season. Testa is a recent graduate of Norwin Senior High School and has been swimming with the Norwin Aqua Club in western Pennsylvania for four seasons. She previously swam with Katy Aquatics in Texas, where she held multiple team age group records.

I am so excited to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at the University of Southern Indiana. Thank you to my family, friends and coaches that have helped me throughout this process. I cannot wait for this next chapter in my life. Go Screagles !! 🦅

Testa is a multi-year letter winner at Norwin Senior High School. She qualified for the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic

Athletic League (WPIAL) Championships all four years of high school. Senior year, she swam the 100 back and 100 fly, finishing 20th and 11th, respectively. She went a best time of 59.05 in the fly.

Testa was also a member of Norwin Senior’s 400 free and 200 medley relays. She led off the 400 free relay in a 100 free time of 57.42. She swam the fly leg of the medley relay, splitting a 50 time of 27.09.

In 2019, Testa was a part of the Norwin Senior 200 free relay that broke the school relay at their championship meet.

She is a 2021 AAU Long Course Junior Olympics finalist, making it back in the top 8 of the 15-18 age group 200 fly. She touched 7th in a new personal best time. Testa made it back in the B-final of the girls’ 100 fly (11th) and 200 IM (12th).

Top SCY Times:

100 back – 1:00.94

200 back – 2:14.81

100 fly – 59.05

200 fly – 2:13.01

This fall will be the Screaming Eagles’ first season in the newly constructed pool. Southern Indiana announced in April of 2021 that it would be adding a men’s and women’s program beginning in the fall of 2022. At the time, Southern Indiana was a part of the Great Valley Lakes Conference in Division II but has since been announced that they will transition to the DI Summit League.

The team will be led by former Alaska-Fairbanks head coach, Cameron Kainer, who will be assisted by Elisabeth Peskin in the 2022-23 season.

USI has done a substantial amount of recruiting for its inaugural class, attempting to fill every spot on the 25 person roster. Testa will be joining Heidi Rhodenbaugh, Jordan Ambrose, Katrin Hilgarth, Emma Ettensohn, Brooke Meek, Paige Maddox, Suzanne Neal, Mattilynn Smith, Darby Haire, Makana Goss, Autumn Turley, Erica Williamson, Ana Phipps, Isabella Lindberg, Emily McIntosh, Lily Tyler, Abigail Hendren, Elizabeth Busby, Sarah-Catherine Dawson, and Hannah Gardner.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.