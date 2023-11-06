Arkansas Bests Missouri State 191-109 in Women’s Dual Meet

ARKANSAS vs MISSOURI STATE (WOMEN’S DUAL)

Saturday, November 4, 2023

Fayetteville, Arkansas

SCY (25 yards)

TEAM SCORES

Arkansas – 191 Missouri State – 109

Arkansas hosted Missouri State for a women’s dual meet on Saturday, emerging victorious in a 191-109 decision.

The Razorbacks were very strong in the relays, taking both the 200 medley and 200 free by comfortable margins. The meet kicked off with the 200 medley relay, where Gracie Colvin (25.43), Bradi Jones (28.26), Bella Cothern (23.61), and Alessia Ferraguti (22.39) teamed up to earn the win for Arkansas in 1:39.69. Of note, Reilly Shaner posted a 27.85 breast split on Arkansas’ ‘B’ medley, which was the fastest breast split in the field.

At the end of the meet, Cothern (22.64), Adela Vavrinova (23.04), Colvin (23.11), and Delaney Harrison (23.03) combined to win the 200 free relay in 1:31.82. Given her 22.39 anchor on the medley relay, Ferraguti could have potentially made Arkansas’ 200 free relay nearly a second faster, however, she swam three individual events and, therefore, was only on the medley relay.

Ferraguti swept the sprint free events. In the 50 free, she clocked a 23.39 to get her hand on the wall first. It was teammate Harrison who touched second, swimming a 23.62. Ferraguti then went to win the 100 free coming out of the break, where she clocked a 50.04. Missouri State’s Jordan Wenner gave Ferraguti a race, coming in 2nd with a 50.50.

Ferraguti then went on to swim the 200 IM, where she tied for 2nd with Missouri State’s Lana Janson in 2:03.33. She was nearly faster on breaststroke than backstroke, splitting 33.73 on back then a 34.09 on breast. Her breast split was the fastest in the field by nearly 2 seconds. It was Arkansas’ Maddy Hartley who won the race, swimming a 2:02.25. Hartley was really strong at the beginning and end, splitting 25.69 on fly then coming home with a 28.36 on free.

In addition to the two relay wins, Bella Cothern was a double individual event winner for Arkansas. Cothern kicked things off with a 1:01.31 to win the 100 breast by nearly 2 seconds. She then went on to clock a 53.27 to win the 100 fly, touching 1st by over a second. Cothern was out quick, splitting 24.65 on the first 50, then came home in 28.62.

Arkansas’ Betsy Wizard was great in the 200 fly, taking the event in 1:58.96. Wizard took the race out pretty fast, splitting 56.71 on the opening 100.

Though Arkansas won the meet handily, Missouri State did get the better of them in a handful of events. It started in the 100 back, where Caitlyn Friebe posted a 54.48 to win the event by over a second. Friebe put together a great race, splitting 26.44 on the first 50 then coming home in 28.04.

The Bears also took the 200 back, where Kelly Sego swam a 2:03.95. Following that, Missouri State saw Lily DeSpain swim a 4:58.63 to win the 500 free.

OTHER EVENT WINNERS

1000 free: Sydney Craft (ARK) – 10:11.34

(ARK) – 10:11.34 200 free: Adela Vavrinova (ARK) – 1:50.94

(ARK) – 1:50.94 200 breast: Bradi Jones (ARK) – 2:18.87

DIVING WINNERS