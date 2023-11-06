Yuri Kisil Returns to Racing for the First Time Since December at Cascade Speed Meet

2023 Cascade Speed Meet

November 4-5, 2023

Repsol Sports Centre, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Short Course Meters (25 meters)

Results on Meet Mobile: “Cascade Speed Meet Provincial Series 2023”

Two-time Canadian Olympian Yuri Kisil returned to racing for the first time in almost a year last weekend at the 2023 Cascade Speed Meet.

He swam 48.66 in the 100 free final and also won the 200 free (1:54.35) and 50 free (21.82).

Kisil left the National Training Center in Toronto last year to return to his roots in Calgary with Dave Johnson and the Cascade Swim Club. Johnson is Kisil’s former age group coach.

Kisil suffered an injury at the 2023 World Championships in June during warmup when he jumped and banged his elbow and forearm area. That impacted his performance: he placed 41st in the 50 free in 22.71, though he was a little better at the end of the 400 free relay, splitting 48.13. He ultimately withdrew from the Commonwealth Games because of the injury, his second similar injury in the last few years.

His last meet before this weekend was the World Short Course Championships, where he finished 65th in the 50 free and 28th in the 100 free. With the explosions of Josh Liendo and Ilya Kharun, the Canadians are creeping closer to medal conversations in the men’s relays, but a full-strength return of Kisil would go a long way toward cementing that contender status.

Kisil isn’t the only big-name now training at Cascade Swim Club. Rebecca Smith, formerly of the nearby University of Calgary, joined Johnson’s group at Cascade after missing the World Championship team last summer. She won four races: the 50 free (25.37), 100 free (54.07), 400 free (4:15.45), and 100 fly (58.00).

Other big names racing for Cascade: