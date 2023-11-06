Erika Pelaez Lowers 3 of Her Own Florida Records at FHSAA Class 1A State Championships

FHSAA CLASS 1A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Nov. 3-4, 2023

Florida Aquatics Swimming & Training (FAST) Ocala, Florida

SCY (25 yards)

Results on MeetMobile: “2023 FHSAA Swimming & Diving Championship-1A”

Kaii Winkler’s pair of overall national high school records in the 100 free (42.14) and 200 free (1:32.68) stole the headlines this weekend at the FHSAA Class 1A State Championships, but there plenty of other highlights from Saturday’s meet.

Erika Pelaez, a South Florida HEAT teammate of Winkler’s and a fellow NC State commit, lowered three of her own individual state records. She won her fourth career state title in the 50 free (21.98) and her third consecutive state title in the 100 back (personal-best 51.29) while also blazing a personal-best 47.78 in the 100 free leading off South Florida HEAT’s 400 free relay. The relay leadoff shaved a tenth of a second off Pelaez’s lifetime best from last week and moved her up from No. 15 to No. 11 in the U.S. girls’ 17-18 NAG rankings.

Pelaez concluded a remarkable high school career that saw her capture two individual 1A state titles each year for the past five seasons. The homeschooled sprint star triumphed in the 50 free (22.86) and 100 free (49.37) as an eighth grader, the 50 free (22.52) and 100 free (49.47) as a freshman, the 50 free (22.29) and 100 back (52.34) as a sophomore, and the 100 back (51.78) and 100 fly (52.12) as a junior.

P.K. Yonge senior Lillie Nesty swept the 200 free (1:44.86) and 500 free (4:43.12) in best times, dropping more than five seconds in the latter event. The Texas commit also topped the podium in the 200 free as a junior (1:46.65).

Bolles School dominated the team competition, claiming their 36th boys’ crown in a row and their 33rd in a row on the girls’ side. A trio of Bolles swimmers secured repeat victories, with senior Carter Lancaster (1:45.80 200 IM), junior Andy Kravchenko (19.90 50 free), and senior Landon Kyser (48.21 100 back) making it back-to-back this year.

Bolles senior Julia Murphy topped the 100 fly podium this year after placing 2nd last year behind Pelaez, and Michigan commit Lila Higgo took the 200 IM title (1:59.52) after placing 4th last year in her previous-best time of 2:02.14. Other Bolles event winners included junior Xavier Sohovich in the 100 free (44.53), sophomore Dillon Brigman in the 500 free (4:36.24), and junior Eldad Zamir in the 100 breast (54.31).

St. Andrew’s senior Aspen Gersper won her second straight 100 free title (49.05). The Virginia commit won last year in 49.15 and owns a personal-best 48.94 from March. Montverde Academy senior Emily Santos also touched first in the 100 breast (1:01.44).