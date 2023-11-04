Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kaii Winkler Breaks National HS Record in 200 Free (1:32.68) 4 Months After Wrist Fracture

by Riley Overend 3

November 04th, 2023 High School, News, Records

FHSAA Class 1A State Championships

  • Nov. 3-4, 2023
  • Florida Aquatics Swimming & Training (FAST)
    • Ocala, Florida
  • SCY (25 yards)
  • Results on MeetMobile: “2023 FHSAA Swimming & Diving Championship-1A”

Kaii Winkler started off his final high school swimming meet with an overall national high school record in the 200-yard freestyle, dominating the FHSAA Class 1A State Championships with a winning time of 1:32.68 on Saturday afternoon.

The South Florida HEAT 17-year-old took down Cal freshman Aaron Shackell‘s previous national high school record of 1:32.85 from February. Before Shackell held the record, Carson Foster owned the national high school standard at 1:32.99. Winkler, an NC State commit, dropped six-tenths of a second off his previous-best 1:33.28 from March in the process.

Splits Comparison

Kaii Winkler, Nov. 2023 Aaron Shackell, Feb. 2023
50 free 21.48 21.46
100 free 44.71 44.81
150 free 1:08.44 1:08.75
200 free 1:32.68 1:32.85

Just about four months ago, Winkler suffered fractures in his left wrist and right elbow after he was hit by a car on his way home from morning practice in late June — right before the 2023 U.S. National Championships. He went 1:34.18 to win the state title in the 200 free as a junior last year.

Winkler also won the 100 fly on Saturday in a time of 46.33, shaving more than half a second off his previous-best 46.94 from March. He is slated to conclude his high school career with the 200 free relay and 400 free relay, where he’ll presumably have a chance to break another national high school record with his 100 free leadoff. Winkler’s personal-best 41.96 from March is under the national standard of 42.34 set by David Nolan back in 2011.

In This Story

Jay
22 minutes ago

Wow….. UVA make room for one more

USA
Reply to  Jay
17 minutes ago

That’s a funny way to spell NC State

PFA
50 minutes ago

What a comeback statement from him congrats kaii hope there’s film of the race

