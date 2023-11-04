House v. NCAA Certified as Class-Action Lawsuit, Could Lead to Broadcast Revenue Sharing

Former Arizona State University swimmer Grant House scored a huge victory in his multi-billion dollar, class-action lawsuit against the NCAA seeking backpay for name, image, and likeness (NIL) and a slice of broadcast revenue.

U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken granted House and two other plaintiffs class-action status on Friday, meaning the NCAA could be forced to pay damages to thousands of Power Five athletes dating back to 2016. She wrote that she found “ample support for (the) plaintiffs’ assumption that student-athletes NIL in broadcasts have value, and that their value is at least ten percent of the revenues of Defendants’ broadcasting contracts.”

More than 6,000 football and men’s basketball players would be entitled to a share of television-rights money and 7,000 athletes in other sports would be eligible for damages related to social media earnings if the plaintiffs keep their winning streak rolling at a jury trial set for January of 2025.

Wilkens’ ruling on Friday “potentially means that student athletes will share broadcast revenues, ticket sales, and endorsement deals,” Steve Berman, one of House’s attorneys, told USA Today. “It’s a huge potential change in the NCAA and student-athletes relationship.”

The NCAA released a statement arguing that NIL is highly specific and pointing out that damages money would be distributed overwhelmingly to male athletes. Along with certifying the damages classes in House v. NCAA, Wilken also excluded one of the NCAA’s expert witnesses who testified on the Title IX impact of revenue sharing.

An economic expert for the plaintiffs made the case that a free market without NCAA-rules restrictions would have resulted in Power Five conference competing with each other for football and basketball players by offering them money for the use of their NIL in broadcasts. “… That would have enabled the conferences to maximize their broadcast revenues,” University of San Francisco sports management professor Daniel Rascher said.

House filed the lawsuit back in 2020, over a year before the NCAA lifted its restrictions on college athletes’ ability to profit off their publicity rights. The NCAA has claimed that current and former college athletes are collectively asking for more than $1.4 billion in damages — an amount that might not even factor in yet the tripling of damages that happens in successful antitrust cases.

The NCAA has its hands full right now. Next week, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) is looking into whether the Pac-12 and USC have unlawfully deemed college athletes as “student-athletes” instead of employees. Three Olympic champion swimmers went to Capitol Hill over the summer to lobby against a California Assembly bill that later stalled in the state senate. Meanwhile, men’s basketball players at Dartmouth are attempting to unionize and Johnson v. NCAA is still moving through the courts.

Last month, new NCAA president Charlie Baker asked Congress to “codify current regulatory guidance into law by granting student-athletes special status that would affirm they are not employees.” Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick supported the idea of college athletes collectively bargaining with the NCAA and/or conferences without those athletes being considered employees, though he acknowledged that’s currently impossible under U.S. labor law.