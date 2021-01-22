Arizona State Adds Texas 6A A-Finalist Jackson Stallworth for Class of 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school senior Jackson Stallworth from Streamline Aquatics in San Antonio, Texas has announced his commitment to Arizona State University. He will head to Tempe in the fall of 2021.

“I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at Arizona State University! I’m very grateful to Coach Bowman, Coach Behm, and Coach Hirka for giving me this opportunity. I’d like to thank my family, coaches, friends, and God for getting me to this point. I can’t wait to get to Tempe and get to work, Forks Up!!☀️😈🔱”

Stallworth is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Clark High School. As a junior last season, he placed 9th in the 100 back (50.32) and 7th in the 100 fly (49.38) at the 2020 Texas UIL 6A State Swimming and Diving Championships. Stallworth swam at U.S. Open-San Antonio in November, where he notched a new PB in the 50m free (24.86). Earlier in the fall, he updated his times in the LCM 100 fly (56.87, PB by 1.5 seconds) and 100 free (54.18) at the Waterloo Invite.

Stallworth is a U.S. Open qualifier in the 100 fly and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 100/200 back. He earned PBs in the 200 back and 200/500 free at 2019 Winter Juniors West, where he also competed in the 100 back and 100 fly. At 2020 College Station Sectionals, he finaled in the 100 back and 200 back and took home new PBs in the 100y back and 100m back.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 23.86

100 back – 49.98

200 back – 1:49.33

50 fly – 23.46

100 fly – 49.14

50 free – 21.69

100 free – 46.92

200 free – 1:43.18

The Sun Devils have also received verbal commitments from Chris Harig, Christian Osterndorf, Dylan Gravley, Emilio Perez, Essias Smith, Ethan Hansen, Jeremy Graunke, and Léon Marchand to the class of 2025.

