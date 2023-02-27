arena USA Introduces Exclusive Drew Kibler Signature Edition Suits

Global swimwear brand is proud to announce the new Signature Edition Capsule Collection designed and inspired by arena athlete and USA National Team swimmer, Drew Kibler.

“My creativity and expression through art of all kinds is something I place a tremendous amount of value on. Whether it’s tattoos, paintings, drawings, or digital art, this is a huge part of my identity” says Kibler on his first product collection with arena. “This suit line encapsulates my personality by merging my love of art with my love of swimming, a creative outlet in its own right. Welcome to my art, and welcome to my suit line!”

Working closely with arena’s U.S. product team and designers, Drew’s first Signature Product Collection began as a series of mood boards assembled by Kibler – inspired by a mix of his personal style and passion for art – with the goal of bringing a unique and introspective look into the traditional training suit aesthetic.

“It’s been inspiring to see Drew’s artistic talent come to life in this collection” says Kara Nelson, Product Line Manager for arena USA. “Using Drew’s personal art to create these bold prints was such a unique experience for our team. We look forward to working with Drew again in the future and cannot wait to see what he draws or paints for us next.”

The limited release collection will be available in both men’s and women’s styles (Brief for men and Challenge Back one-piece for women) – all in arena’s most durable recycled MaxLife Eco fabric – with matching printed silicone caps in 3 unique print designs.

All suits will be available starting February 27th on arena’s website and through select retailers and team dealers nationwide.

About arena

