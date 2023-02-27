Augustana Head Coach Lindsie Micko Steps Down After Seven Seasons

Courtesy: Augustana Athletics

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana swimming & diving head coach Lindsie Micko, the only head coach in the history of both the men’s and women’s programs, has announced her resignation after leading the Vikings for seven seasons. Micko, who will pursue a profession outside of coaching, will stay with the program through the NCAA Division II Championships slated for March 8-11.

“I have many mixed emotions today,” Micko said. “I can’t thank Augustana enough for the opportunity to build, grow and lead the swimming and diving teams. We started with a goal of “keeping up” with the level of success of the other programs and ended with a conference championship.

“I cannot be prouder of all the student-athletes I have had the privilege to work with. I leave Augustana with an immense amount of pride. Both the men’s and women’s programs are in a great spot for the next head coach to lead.”

Micko concludes her time at Augustana after leading the women’s program to its first-ever NSIC Championship just a few weeks ago. She was rewarded as the NSIC Coach of the Year as voted by her peer head coaches. The only head coach the women’s program has ever known, she has had student-athletes record 54 all-conference performances, 11 All-America accolades and has coached the NSIC Swimmer of the Year three times.

On the men’s side, she coached a GLIAC Champion in the first year of the program and saw that individual qualify for the NCAA Division II Championships. The Viking men’s team just completed its second season of competition.

“Lindsie has poured her heart and soul into building this program and we are incredibly grateful to her,” Augustana Director of Athletics Josh Morton said. “To leave as a conference champion and NSIC Coach of the Year is fitting.

“We wish Lindsie well in all of her future endeavors.”

Micko will be looking to add more All-America accolades to her ledger as the Vikings qualified two individuals across five events and two relay teams for the NCAA Championships.