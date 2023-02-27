LIAC’s Gormsen, Howley & Baldwin Shine At 2023 Senior Mets Championships

2023 MR Senior Mets SCY Championships

February 16-19, 2023

Nassau County Aquatic Center, East Meadow, NY

SCY (25 yards)

Full Results (PDF)

Long Island Aquatic Club swimmers put on a dominant display at the 2023 Metropolitan Swimming (MR) Senior Mets Championships in East Meadow, coming out on top in the team race while seeing a number of their athletes produce eye-popping results.

Leading the way for LIAC was 13-year-old standout Ryan Baldwin, who made some noise earlier this season when he put up a time of 1:55.82 in the 200 butterfly back in November. Baldwin then got down to 1:52.13 in the event at the NCAP Invitational in December, making him the fourth-fastest 13-year-old in U.S. history.

He matched that time down to the hundredth at the Senior Mets meet, ranking him seventh among 13-14 boys this season despite being on the younger half of the age group.

Baldwin also produced a personal best time of 51.30 in the 100 fly, ranking him 14th all-time among 13-year-olds, and he also clocked 1:44.19 in the 200 free to rank fifth among 13-year-olds this season.

Other notable LIAC performers included Tess Howley, Cavan Gormsen and Reid O’Connell.

Howley, 18, raced to victory in the 100 fly (52.24) and 100 back (53.08), nearing her respective best times of 51.98 and 52.93.

Gormsen, 17, came within six-tenths of her personal best in the 500 free, clocking 4:38.49, and she was also just two seconds shy of her best time in the 1000 free (9:37.25).

Her younger sister, 15-year-old Lily Gormsen, also performed well with lifetime best performances coming in the 500 free (4:46.05) and 1650 free (16:27.15).

O’Connell had a noteworthy performance in the boys’ 200 back, clocking 1:53.54 to rank 36th all-time among 13-year-olds. He also went 4:08.38 in the 400 IM, just shy of his 4:07.01 PB from November.

Team Suffolk’s Noah Cakir was an absolute workhorse throughout the meet, picking up three wins and three more finals appearances as he established lifetime bests in five events.

Cakir most notably went 1:59.41 in the 200 breaststroke, which ranks him as the 16th-fastest 15-year-old ever in the U.S. He also went 1:48.92 in the 200 IM, good for 30th all-time among 15-year-olds. He also went 49.42 in the 100 fly and 3:54.87 in the 400 IM, ranking 13th and sixth, respectively, this season for 15-year-olds.

QNS Aquatic Club swimmer Julia Bak, racing for the first time as 12-year-old, clocked 24.02 in the 50 free and 58.19 in the 100 back to rank fifth sixth this season, respectively in the girls’ 11-12 age group. She also went 53.25 in the 100 free 58.95 in the and 100 fly, ranking ninth and 15th this season.