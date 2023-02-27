Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Crile Hart’s Best Times Would Add Up To Be One Of The Fastest DIII 400 Medley Relays

So remember when we wrote that article on how if Kate Douglass decided to clone herself three times, her best times would add up to a mark faster than every other NCAA women’s team aside from Virginia? Well, thanks to Twitter user, DIII NCAA champion, and Kenyon swimming alum Hannah Orbach-Mandel, we present you the DIII version of this article in the form of graduated Kenyon swimming legend Crile Hart.

Orbach-Mandel correctly pointed out that Hart’s best flat start times in each 100-stroke event (53.61 100 back, 1:03.78 100 breast, 53.21 100 fly, 49.51 100 free) would add up to a 3:40.11, which is faster than every DIII team in the country for the 2022-23 season with the exception of Kenyon, Hart’s former team. However, 3:40.11 isn’t just faster than most DIII teams this season, but it’s also faster than the team records for every single DIII team with the exception of Kenyon and Emory. In addition, if you replace Hart’s best 100 fly and 100 free flat start times with her best relay split times of 52.94 and 49.10 respectively, you get a total add-up of 3:39.43 which is even faster.

With Hart being the DIII record holder in the 200 IM and 200 back in addition to being an NCAA champ in the 100 back and 100 fly, it’s no surprise that her medley relay add-up time would be extremely fast. However, this stat serves as a testament to show just how good she was in her time at Kenyon.

Hypothetical All-Time Fastest Women’s 400 Medley Relay Teams, NCAA Division III:

  1. Kenyon — 3:38.05 (2022)
  2. Emory — 3:38.38 (2022)
  3. Crile Hart Relay — 3:39.43
  4. Denison — 3:40.48 (2020)
  5. Williams — 3:40.52 (2022)

Impressively enough, Hart’s add-up time was done with her best 100 breast time from high school, as she never swam the event in college. That being said, given her improvments in the 200 IM throughout her time at Kenyon from 2017 to 2022, it’s reasonable to assume that she’s capable of going much faster than her high school best.

Splits Comparison:

Kenyon, 2022 Emory, 2022 Crile Hart Relay Denison, 2020 Williams, 2022
Back Olivia Smith — 54.75 Megan Jungers — 53.75 Crile Hart — 53.61 Angela Le — 56.29 Sophia Verkleeren — 54.53
Breast Jennah Fadely — 1:00.92 Eden Bates — 1:01.89 Crile Hart — 1:03.78 KT Kustritz — 1:00.94 Amanda Wager — 1:01.37
Fly Crile Hart — 53.10 Taylor Leone — 53.24 Crile Hart — 52.94 Maddie Hopkins — 53.78 Samantha Kilcoyne — 53.29
Free Emmie Mirus — 49.28 Caroline Maki — 49.24 Crile Hart — 49.10 Gabriella Nutter — 49.47 Georgia Panitz — 51.33
Total 3:38.05 3:38.38 3:39.43 3:40.48 3:40.52

Swimmer
16 minutes ago

Her best 100 freestyle relay split is 48.8! From Nov 2022!

HrSchmetterling
42 minutes ago

awesome! I swam with her mom (and her uncle, too!) in high school, who was awesome at everything (except breast — seemed like slow-mo as compared with the rest of her 200 IM)! so fun to see!!

