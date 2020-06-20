Anton McKee Makes It Three At Landsbankamót

LANDSBANKAMÓT 2020

Former Alabama swimmer Anton McKee was back in action on day 2 of the Landsbankamót in Keflavík, Iceland.

The 26-year-old already snagged gold yesterday here in his native nation, clocking a winning 100m breast time of 1:03.08 to establish a baseline from which his journey to Tokyo can springboard.

Today McKee doubled up with the 50m breast in the morning, followed by the 200m breast in the evening, taking both meet titles with ease. In the former, McKee clocked a time of 29.06 to notch the only mark under 32 seconds. He owns the Icelandic record with the 27.46 he produced for 20th place at last year’s FINA World Aquatic Championships.

On to the 200m breast, McKee topped the podium tonight with a time of 2:19.08, touching exactly 8 seconds ahead of the field. Splitting 1:07.31/1:11.77, McKee was well off his lifetime best and national record of 2:10.21 from 2015; however, after having been back in the water just a few weeks his time is merely indicative of the work that remains just over a year out from the Tokyo Olympic Games.