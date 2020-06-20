CoSIDA Selects DII Academic All-America Teams

The College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) has announced it’s selections for the 2019-2020 DII All-America At-Large Teams.

Unlike some sports that have their own category, swimming falls into the at-large category. A few of the other sports joining swimming in this category include golf, tennis, and lacrosse. Each year three “teams” of All-America are announced for each sport, including the at-large category, as well as each category having a Team Member of the Year.

This year, on the women’s side, the Team Member of the Year award was given to Amanda Kautzer, who competes in skiing for Michigan Tech. For the men, Zach Bodeau of Rockhurst University’s lacrosse team was given the top honor.

While neither of the top honors went to swimmers, they were still heavily featured across the three teams. For the women, 14 swimmers and 1 water polo player made the teams. Three women, Becca Cubbler (Bloomsburg University), Mary Northcutt (Carson-Newman University), and Mia Wood (Colorado School of Mines), earned first-team honors. The women had the most representatives of any sport on the list.

On the men’s side, 11 swimmers and 1 water polo player earned places on the three teams. The first team had 6 aquatic representatives: Paden Duke (Carson-Newman University), Markus Furst (Wingate University), Milos Popovic (Salem University), Tim Samuelsen (Missouri S&T), Payton Staman (Indianapolis), and Giacomo Viazzo (Wingate University). The men also had the most representatives of any sport.

2019-20 Academic All-America® Women’s At-Large Teams – NCAA Division II

FIRST TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Lacrosse Allison Conn Queens University of Charlotte Sr. 4 Finance Lacrosse Julia Couch Florida Southern College Sr. 4 Communication: Advertising, PR & Film Studies Swimming Becca Cubbler Bloomsburg University Sr. 3.91 Early Childhood Education / Special Education Ice Hockey Kendall Fitzgerald Post University Sr. 4 Biology Field Hockey Mackenzie Fuhrman Kutztown University Sr. 3.95 Communication Design Golf Jaime Jacob Cal State San Marcos Sr. 3.96 Business Administration Lacrosse Alison Johnson Adelphi University Sr. 3.91 Sociology Tennis Kendra Kappes Winona State University Sr. 4 Biology Skiing Amanda Kautzer Michigan Technological University Sr. 4 Biomedical Engineering Tennis Annie McCullough Tusculum University Sr. 3.98 Chemistry Gymnastics Jessica Meakim West Chester University Jr. 4 Business Management Tennis Karla Miletic University of the Sciences Sr. 4 Physics Swimming Mary Northcutt Carson-Newman University Sr. 4 Exercise Science Crew Bailee Thomas University of Central Oklahoma Sr. 4 Forensic Science / Psychology Swimming Mia Wood Colorado School of Mines Gr. 3.47 Engineering Physics SECOND TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Lacrosse Hannah Baird Coker University Sr. 4 Physical Education Swimming Taylor Beagle Augustana University Jr. 3.97 Biology Lacrosse Kenzie Blackwell Colorado Mesa University Jr. 4 Nursing Beach Volleyball Ally Bottenfield Palm Beach Atlantic University Sr. 3.92 Journalism Swimming Erica Dahlgren Drury University Sr. 3.72 International Business Golf Pilar Echeverria University of Indianapolis Sr. 3.31 Industrial & System Engineering Beach Volleyball Payton Gidney Spring Hill College Sr. 4 Psychology Golf Jennifer Hankins Metropolitan State University of Denver Sr. 3.99 Mechanical Engineering Lacrosse Maddie Hentges Concordia-St. Paul Sr. 3.95 Biology Golf Lizzie Karston University of Charleston Gr. 4.00/4.00 MBA (G) Tennis Kristen Kirby Colorado Mesa University Sr. 3.96 Exercise Science Swimming Maggie Knier Minnesota State University, Mankato Sr. 4 Mass Media & Marketing Golf Helen Kreuzer Lynn University Sr. 3.99 Sports Management Golf Elizabeth Leath University of Central Missouri Sr. 4 Accountancy Swimming Ester Rizzetto University of West Florida So. 4 Political Science THIRD TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Water Polo Auriel Bill Cal State East Bay Sr. 3.42 Criminal Justice Tennis Berta Bonardi University of West Florida Jr. 3.64 Exercise Science Swimming Hanna Cederholm University of Findlay Sr. 3.9 Animal Science / Pre-Vet Swimming Brittany Dixon Colorado Mesa University Sr. 3.81 Political Science Lacrosse Carly Fedorowski Lindenwood University Sr. 3.97 Therapeutic Recreation Golf Josefina Foa Torres Barry University Sr. 3.96 Finance Golf Sofia Garcia Austt Nova Southeastern University Jr. 3.85 Business Management Golf Hannah Hankinson Augustana University Sr. 3.94 Nursing Swimming Mikayla Karasek Grand Valley State University Sr. 3.47 Psychology Swimming Rachel Massaro Queens University of Charlotte Jr. 3.97 Business Swimming Paige Mikesell Indiana University of Pennsylvania So. 4 Health & Physical Education Tennis Joanna Nowakowska Southern Arkansas University Sr. 4 Engineering / Physics Golf Ainee O’Connor Lenoir-Rhyne University Sr. 3.99 German / International Economics Golf Noemie Paré Barry University Sr. 3.96 Management Swimming Colleen Quaglia The College of Saint Rose Jr. 4 Accounting Crew Svetlana Ristin Florida Tech Gr. 3.6 Biochemistry Field Hockey Brittany Ryan Mansfield University Sr. 3.89 Environmental Biology Swimming Gracee Tothero Shippensburg University Sr. 4 Biology / Pre-Med Golf Hannah Walker Young Harris College Sr. 4 Environmental Science Tennis Kiersten Waugh Lincoln Memorial University Sr. 4 Biology / Pre-Med

Academic All-America® of the Year: Amanda Kautzer, Michigan Technological University

2019-20 Academic All-America® Men’s At-Large Teams – NCAA Division II

FIRST TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Wrestling Brandon Ball Fort Hays State University Sr. 3.81 Technology Studies Golf Nicholas Barney Le Moyne College Sr. 3.99 Physics Lacrosse Connor Bateman Rockhurst University Sr. 3.93 Biochemistry Tennis Daniel Belsito Wingate University Gr. 3.73/4.00 Sport Management (U) / MASM (G) Lacrosse Zach Bodeau Rockhurst University Sr. 4 Criminal Justice / Psychology Volleyball Evan Cory Lincoln Memorial University Sr. 3.98 Accounting & Finance Swimming Paden Duke Carson-Newman University Sr. 4 Biology / Chemistry Swimming Markus Furst Wingate University Sr. 3.97 Exercise Science Wrestling Tyler Harrington Maryville University Gr. 4.00/4.00 Education Wrestling Ben Kelvington Augustana University Sr. 3.99 Biochemistry Volleyball Angelos Mandilaris Barton College Sr. 3.82 Mathematics Tennis Juan Ortiz Couder Embry-Riddle University (Fla.) Gr. 3.78/4.00 Software Engineering Water Polo Milos Popovic Salem University Sr. 3.97 Human Resources Management Swimming Tim Samuelsen Missouri University of Science & Technology Sr. 3.73 Mechanical Engineering Swimming Payton Staman University of Indianapolis Sr. 3.92 Mechanical Engineering Golf Elis Svard Cal State Monterey Bay Sr. 3.85 Business Administration Swimming Giacomo Viazzo Wingate University Sr. 3.93 Chemistry / Mathematics SECOND TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Swimming Lane Austin Colorado Mesa University So. 3.93 Business Administration / Hospitality Management Golf Ian Barnes University of Central Missouri Sr. 3.97 Interior Design Swimming Brent Benedict Gannon University Sr. 3.61 Sport Management / Marketing Tennis Timo Christen University of Alabama in Huntsville Sr. 3.93 Chemistry Wrestling Brody Conner University of Indianapolis Gr. 3.94/3.92 Finance (U) / MBA (G) Swimming Jan Delkeskamp Queens University of Charlotte So. 4 Finance Swimming Maxime Eekhof Lindenwood University Sr. 3.97 Finance Wrestling Kolton Eischens St. Cloud State University Sr. 3.45 Technology Management Swimming Mahmoud Elgayar Colorado Mesa University So. 3.84 Mechanical Engineering Tennis Ulf Grosseloh Spring Hill College Sr. 4 Financial Economics Tennis Hunter Horton Coker University Sr. 4 Business Administration / Sport Management Wrestling Noah Ottum Colorado School of Mines Sr. 3.94 Engineering Physics Volleyball AJ Risavy Lincoln Memorial University Jr. 4 Management THIRD TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Lacrosse Alex Aken Palm Beach Atlantic University Jr. 3.99 Ministry Swimming Andrew Assaleh Oklahoma Christian University Jr. 4 Accounting Lacrosse Christian Cherry Colorado Mesa University Sr. 3.92 Biology Tennis Ben Fellman Millersville University Jr. 4 Meteorology Wrestling Robert Gambrell Colorado School of Mines Sr. 3.39 Mechanical Engineering Tennis Jesse Haas Azusa Pacific University Jr. 3.95 Kinesiology Golf Wesley Hanson Valdosta State University Jr. 4 Management Wrestling Tyler Kreith Maryville University Jr. 3.88 Financial Services Tennis Danrich Kruger Southeastern Oklahoma State University Sr. 3.98 Biology Tennis Paul Lenz Lenoir-Rhyne University Sr. 3.97 International Business Management Tennis Jason Prince University of Charleston Sr. 4 Accounting Wrestling Bret Romanzak Ashland University Sr. 3.77 Finance Volleyball Francisco Salinger Cenzual Limestone College Sr. 4 Business Management / Sport Management Skiing Tristan Sayre University of Alaska Fairbanks Gr. 4.00/3.92 Civil Engineering Golf Ellis Yoder Bentley University Sr. 3.96 Computer Information Systems

Academic All-America® of the Year: Zach Bodeau, Rockhurst University