Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

CoSIDA Selects DII Academic All-America Teams

The College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) has announced it’s selections for the 2019-2020 DII All-America At-Large Teams.

Unlike some sports that have their own category, swimming falls into the at-large category. A few of the other sports joining swimming in this category include golf, tennis, and lacrosse. Each year three “teams” of All-America are announced for each sport, including the at-large category, as well as each category having a Team Member of the Year.

This year, on the women’s side, the Team Member of the Year award was given to Amanda Kautzer, who competes in skiing for Michigan Tech. For the men, Zach Bodeau of Rockhurst University’s lacrosse team was given the top honor.

While neither of the top honors went to swimmers, they were still heavily featured across the three teams. For the women, 14 swimmers and 1 water polo player made the teams. Three women, Becca Cubbler (Bloomsburg University), Mary Northcutt (Carson-Newman University), and Mia Wood (Colorado School of Mines), earned first-team honors. The women had the most representatives of any sport on the list.

On the men’s side, 11 swimmers and 1 water polo player earned places on the three teams. The first team had 6 aquatic representatives: Paden Duke (Carson-Newman University), Markus Furst (Wingate University), Milos Popovic (Salem University), Tim Samuelsen (Missouri S&T), Payton Staman (Indianapolis), and Giacomo Viazzo (Wingate University). The men also had the most representatives of any sport.

2019-20 Academic All-America® Women’s At-Large Teams – NCAA Division II

FIRST TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Lacrosse Allison Conn Queens University of Charlotte Sr. 4 Finance
Lacrosse Julia Couch Florida Southern College Sr. 4 Communication: Advertising, PR & Film Studies
Swimming Becca Cubbler Bloomsburg University Sr. 3.91 Early Childhood Education / Special Education
Ice Hockey Kendall Fitzgerald Post University Sr. 4 Biology
Field Hockey Mackenzie Fuhrman Kutztown University Sr. 3.95 Communication Design
Golf Jaime Jacob Cal State San Marcos Sr. 3.96 Business Administration
Lacrosse Alison Johnson Adelphi University Sr. 3.91 Sociology
Tennis Kendra Kappes Winona State University Sr. 4 Biology
Skiing Amanda Kautzer Michigan Technological University Sr. 4 Biomedical Engineering
Tennis Annie McCullough Tusculum University Sr. 3.98 Chemistry
Gymnastics Jessica Meakim West Chester University Jr. 4 Business Management
Tennis Karla Miletic University of the Sciences Sr. 4 Physics
Swimming Mary Northcutt Carson-Newman University Sr. 4 Exercise Science
Crew Bailee Thomas University of Central Oklahoma Sr. 4 Forensic Science / Psychology
Swimming Mia Wood Colorado School of Mines Gr. 3.47 Engineering Physics
SECOND TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Lacrosse Hannah Baird Coker University Sr. 4 Physical Education
Swimming Taylor Beagle Augustana University Jr. 3.97 Biology
Lacrosse Kenzie Blackwell Colorado Mesa University Jr. 4 Nursing
Beach Volleyball Ally Bottenfield Palm Beach Atlantic University Sr. 3.92 Journalism
Swimming Erica Dahlgren Drury University Sr. 3.72 International Business
Golf Pilar Echeverria University of Indianapolis Sr. 3.31 Industrial & System Engineering
Beach Volleyball Payton Gidney Spring Hill College Sr. 4 Psychology
Golf Jennifer Hankins Metropolitan State University of Denver Sr. 3.99 Mechanical Engineering
Lacrosse Maddie Hentges Concordia-St. Paul Sr. 3.95 Biology
Golf Lizzie Karston University of Charleston Gr. 4.00/4.00 MBA (G)
Tennis Kristen Kirby Colorado Mesa University Sr. 3.96 Exercise Science
Swimming Maggie Knier Minnesota State University, Mankato Sr. 4 Mass Media & Marketing
Golf Helen Kreuzer Lynn University Sr. 3.99 Sports Management
Golf Elizabeth Leath University of Central Missouri Sr. 4 Accountancy
Swimming Ester Rizzetto University of West Florida So. 4 Political Science
THIRD TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Water Polo Auriel Bill Cal State East Bay Sr. 3.42 Criminal Justice
Tennis Berta Bonardi University of West Florida Jr. 3.64 Exercise Science
Swimming Hanna Cederholm University of Findlay Sr. 3.9 Animal Science / Pre-Vet
Swimming Brittany Dixon Colorado Mesa University Sr. 3.81 Political Science
Lacrosse Carly Fedorowski Lindenwood University Sr. 3.97 Therapeutic Recreation
Golf Josefina Foa Torres Barry University Sr. 3.96 Finance
Golf Sofia Garcia Austt Nova Southeastern University Jr. 3.85 Business Management
Golf Hannah Hankinson Augustana University Sr. 3.94 Nursing
Swimming Mikayla Karasek Grand Valley State University Sr. 3.47 Psychology
Swimming Rachel Massaro Queens University of Charlotte Jr. 3.97 Business
Swimming Paige Mikesell Indiana University of Pennsylvania So. 4 Health & Physical Education
Tennis Joanna Nowakowska Southern Arkansas University Sr. 4 Engineering / Physics
Golf Ainee O’Connor Lenoir-Rhyne University Sr. 3.99 German / International Economics
Golf Noemie Paré Barry University Sr. 3.96 Management
Swimming Colleen Quaglia The College of Saint Rose Jr. 4 Accounting
Crew Svetlana Ristin Florida Tech Gr. 3.6 Biochemistry
Field Hockey Brittany Ryan Mansfield University Sr. 3.89 Environmental Biology
Swimming Gracee Tothero Shippensburg University Sr. 4 Biology / Pre-Med
Golf Hannah Walker Young Harris College Sr. 4 Environmental Science
Tennis Kiersten Waugh Lincoln Memorial University Sr. 4 Biology / Pre-Med
Academic All-America® of the Year: Amanda Kautzer, Michigan Technological University

2019-20 Academic All-America® Men’s At-Large Teams – NCAA Division II

FIRST TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Wrestling Brandon Ball Fort Hays State University Sr. 3.81 Technology Studies
Golf Nicholas Barney Le Moyne College Sr. 3.99 Physics
Lacrosse Connor Bateman Rockhurst University Sr. 3.93 Biochemistry
Tennis Daniel Belsito Wingate University Gr. 3.73/4.00 Sport Management (U) / MASM (G)
Lacrosse Zach Bodeau Rockhurst University Sr. 4 Criminal Justice / Psychology
Volleyball Evan Cory Lincoln Memorial University Sr. 3.98 Accounting & Finance
Swimming Paden Duke Carson-Newman University Sr. 4 Biology / Chemistry
Swimming Markus Furst Wingate University Sr. 3.97 Exercise Science
Wrestling Tyler Harrington Maryville University Gr. 4.00/4.00 Education
Wrestling Ben Kelvington Augustana University Sr. 3.99 Biochemistry
Volleyball Angelos Mandilaris Barton College Sr. 3.82 Mathematics
Tennis Juan Ortiz Couder Embry-Riddle University (Fla.) Gr. 3.78/4.00 Software Engineering
Water Polo Milos Popovic Salem University Sr. 3.97 Human Resources Management
Swimming Tim Samuelsen Missouri University of Science & Technology Sr. 3.73 Mechanical Engineering
Swimming Payton Staman University of Indianapolis Sr. 3.92 Mechanical Engineering
Golf Elis Svard Cal State Monterey Bay Sr. 3.85 Business Administration
Swimming Giacomo Viazzo Wingate University Sr. 3.93 Chemistry / Mathematics
SECOND TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Swimming Lane Austin Colorado Mesa University So. 3.93 Business Administration / Hospitality Management
Golf Ian Barnes University of Central Missouri Sr. 3.97 Interior Design
Swimming Brent Benedict Gannon University Sr. 3.61 Sport Management / Marketing
Tennis Timo Christen University of Alabama in Huntsville Sr. 3.93 Chemistry
Wrestling Brody Conner University of Indianapolis Gr. 3.94/3.92 Finance (U) / MBA (G)
Swimming Jan Delkeskamp Queens University of Charlotte So. 4 Finance
Swimming Maxime Eekhof Lindenwood University Sr. 3.97 Finance
Wrestling Kolton Eischens St. Cloud State University Sr. 3.45 Technology Management
Swimming Mahmoud Elgayar Colorado Mesa University So. 3.84 Mechanical Engineering
Tennis Ulf Grosseloh Spring Hill College Sr. 4 Financial Economics
Tennis Hunter Horton Coker University Sr. 4 Business Administration / Sport Management
Wrestling Noah Ottum Colorado School of Mines Sr. 3.94 Engineering Physics
Volleyball AJ Risavy Lincoln Memorial University Jr. 4 Management
THIRD TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Lacrosse Alex Aken Palm Beach Atlantic University Jr. 3.99 Ministry
Swimming Andrew Assaleh Oklahoma Christian University Jr. 4 Accounting
Lacrosse Christian Cherry Colorado Mesa University Sr. 3.92 Biology
Tennis Ben Fellman Millersville University Jr. 4 Meteorology
Wrestling Robert Gambrell Colorado School of Mines Sr. 3.39 Mechanical Engineering
Tennis Jesse Haas Azusa Pacific University Jr. 3.95 Kinesiology
Golf Wesley Hanson Valdosta State University Jr. 4 Management
Wrestling Tyler Kreith Maryville University Jr. 3.88 Financial Services
Tennis Danrich Kruger Southeastern Oklahoma State University Sr. 3.98 Biology
Tennis Paul Lenz Lenoir-Rhyne University Sr. 3.97 International Business Management
Tennis Jason Prince University of Charleston Sr. 4 Accounting
Wrestling Bret Romanzak Ashland University Sr. 3.77 Finance
Volleyball Francisco Salinger Cenzual Limestone College Sr. 4 Business Management / Sport Management
Skiing Tristan Sayre University of Alaska Fairbanks Gr. 4.00/3.92 Civil Engineering
Golf Ellis Yoder Bentley University Sr. 3.96 Computer Information Systems
Academic All-America® of the Year: Zach Bodeau, Rockhurst University

 

Leave a Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!