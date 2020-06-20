CoSIDA Selects DII Academic All-America Teams

The College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) has announced it’s selections for the 2019-2020 DII All-America At-Large Teams.
Unlike some sports that have their own category, swimming falls into the at-large category. A few of the other sports joining swimming in this category include golf, tennis, and lacrosse. Each year three “teams” of All-America are announced for each sport, including the at-large category, as well as each category having a Team Member of the Year.
This year, on the women’s side, the Team Member of the Year award was given to Amanda Kautzer, who competes in skiing for Michigan Tech. For the men, Zach Bodeau of Rockhurst University’s lacrosse team was given the top honor.
While neither of the top honors went to swimmers, they were still heavily featured across the three teams. For the women, 14 swimmers and 1 water polo player made the teams. Three women, Becca Cubbler (Bloomsburg University), Mary Northcutt (Carson-Newman University), and Mia Wood (Colorado School of Mines), earned first-team honors. The women had the most representatives of any sport on the list.
On the men’s side, 11 swimmers and 1 water polo player earned places on the three teams. The first team had 6 aquatic representatives: Paden Duke (Carson-Newman University), Markus Furst (Wingate University), Milos Popovic (Salem University), Tim Samuelsen (Missouri S&T), Payton Staman (Indianapolis), and Giacomo Viazzo (Wingate University). The men also had the most representatives of any sport.
2019-20 Academic All-America® Women’s At-Large Teams – NCAA Division II
|FIRST TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Lacrosse
|Allison Conn
|Queens University of Charlotte
|Sr.
|4
|Finance
|Lacrosse
|Julia Couch
|Florida Southern College
|Sr.
|4
|Communication: Advertising, PR & Film Studies
|Swimming
|Becca Cubbler
|Bloomsburg University
|Sr.
|3.91
|Early Childhood Education / Special Education
|Ice Hockey
|Kendall Fitzgerald
|Post University
|Sr.
|4
|Biology
|Field Hockey
|Mackenzie Fuhrman
|Kutztown University
|Sr.
|3.95
|Communication Design
|Golf
|Jaime Jacob
|Cal State San Marcos
|Sr.
|3.96
|Business Administration
|Lacrosse
|Alison Johnson
|Adelphi University
|Sr.
|3.91
|Sociology
|Tennis
|Kendra Kappes
|Winona State University
|Sr.
|4
|Biology
|Skiing
|Amanda Kautzer
|Michigan Technological University
|Sr.
|4
|Biomedical Engineering
|Tennis
|Annie McCullough
|Tusculum University
|Sr.
|3.98
|Chemistry
|Gymnastics
|Jessica Meakim
|West Chester University
|Jr.
|4
|Business Management
|Tennis
|Karla Miletic
|University of the Sciences
|Sr.
|4
|Physics
|Swimming
|Mary Northcutt
|Carson-Newman University
|Sr.
|4
|Exercise Science
|Crew
|Bailee Thomas
|University of Central Oklahoma
|Sr.
|4
|Forensic Science / Psychology
|Swimming
|Mia Wood
|Colorado School of Mines
|Gr.
|3.47
|Engineering Physics
|SECOND TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Lacrosse
|Hannah Baird
|Coker University
|Sr.
|4
|Physical Education
|Swimming
|Taylor Beagle
|Augustana University
|Jr.
|3.97
|Biology
|Lacrosse
|Kenzie Blackwell
|Colorado Mesa University
|Jr.
|4
|Nursing
|Beach Volleyball
|Ally Bottenfield
|Palm Beach Atlantic University
|Sr.
|3.92
|Journalism
|Swimming
|Erica Dahlgren
|Drury University
|Sr.
|3.72
|International Business
|Golf
|Pilar Echeverria
|University of Indianapolis
|Sr.
|3.31
|Industrial & System Engineering
|Beach Volleyball
|Payton Gidney
|Spring Hill College
|Sr.
|4
|Psychology
|Golf
|Jennifer Hankins
|Metropolitan State University of Denver
|Sr.
|3.99
|Mechanical Engineering
|Lacrosse
|Maddie Hentges
|Concordia-St. Paul
|Sr.
|3.95
|Biology
|Golf
|Lizzie Karston
|University of Charleston
|Gr.
|4.00/4.00
|MBA (G)
|Tennis
|Kristen Kirby
|Colorado Mesa University
|Sr.
|3.96
|Exercise Science
|Swimming
|Maggie Knier
|Minnesota State University, Mankato
|Sr.
|4
|Mass Media & Marketing
|Golf
|Helen Kreuzer
|Lynn University
|Sr.
|3.99
|Sports Management
|Golf
|Elizabeth Leath
|University of Central Missouri
|Sr.
|4
|Accountancy
|Swimming
|Ester Rizzetto
|University of West Florida
|So.
|4
|Political Science
|THIRD TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Water Polo
|Auriel Bill
|Cal State East Bay
|Sr.
|3.42
|Criminal Justice
|Tennis
|Berta Bonardi
|University of West Florida
|Jr.
|3.64
|Exercise Science
|Swimming
|Hanna Cederholm
|University of Findlay
|Sr.
|3.9
|Animal Science / Pre-Vet
|Swimming
|Brittany Dixon
|Colorado Mesa University
|Sr.
|3.81
|Political Science
|Lacrosse
|Carly Fedorowski
|Lindenwood University
|Sr.
|3.97
|Therapeutic Recreation
|Golf
|Josefina Foa Torres
|Barry University
|Sr.
|3.96
|Finance
|Golf
|Sofia Garcia Austt
|Nova Southeastern University
|Jr.
|3.85
|Business Management
|Golf
|Hannah Hankinson
|Augustana University
|Sr.
|3.94
|Nursing
|Swimming
|Mikayla Karasek
|Grand Valley State University
|Sr.
|3.47
|Psychology
|Swimming
|Rachel Massaro
|Queens University of Charlotte
|Jr.
|3.97
|Business
|Swimming
|Paige Mikesell
|Indiana University of Pennsylvania
|So.
|4
|Health & Physical Education
|Tennis
|Joanna Nowakowska
|Southern Arkansas University
|Sr.
|4
|Engineering / Physics
|Golf
|Ainee O’Connor
|Lenoir-Rhyne University
|Sr.
|3.99
|German / International Economics
|Golf
|Noemie Paré
|Barry University
|Sr.
|3.96
|Management
|Swimming
|Colleen Quaglia
|The College of Saint Rose
|Jr.
|4
|Accounting
|Crew
|Svetlana Ristin
|Florida Tech
|Gr.
|3.6
|Biochemistry
|Field Hockey
|Brittany Ryan
|Mansfield University
|Sr.
|3.89
|Environmental Biology
|Swimming
|Gracee Tothero
|Shippensburg University
|Sr.
|4
|Biology / Pre-Med
|Golf
|Hannah Walker
|Young Harris College
|Sr.
|4
|Environmental Science
|Tennis
|Kiersten Waugh
|Lincoln Memorial University
|Sr.
|4
|Biology / Pre-Med
Academic All-America® of the Year: Amanda Kautzer, Michigan Technological University
2019-20 Academic All-America® Men’s At-Large Teams – NCAA Division II
|FIRST TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Wrestling
|Brandon Ball
|Fort Hays State University
|Sr.
|3.81
|Technology Studies
|Golf
|Nicholas Barney
|Le Moyne College
|Sr.
|3.99
|Physics
|Lacrosse
|Connor Bateman
|Rockhurst University
|Sr.
|3.93
|Biochemistry
|Tennis
|Daniel Belsito
|Wingate University
|Gr.
|3.73/4.00
|Sport Management (U) / MASM (G)
|Lacrosse
|Zach Bodeau
|Rockhurst University
|Sr.
|4
|Criminal Justice / Psychology
|Volleyball
|Evan Cory
|Lincoln Memorial University
|Sr.
|3.98
|Accounting & Finance
|Swimming
|Paden Duke
|Carson-Newman University
|Sr.
|4
|Biology / Chemistry
|Swimming
|Markus Furst
|Wingate University
|Sr.
|3.97
|Exercise Science
|Wrestling
|Tyler Harrington
|Maryville University
|Gr.
|4.00/4.00
|Education
|Wrestling
|Ben Kelvington
|Augustana University
|Sr.
|3.99
|Biochemistry
|Volleyball
|Angelos Mandilaris
|Barton College
|Sr.
|3.82
|Mathematics
|Tennis
|Juan Ortiz Couder
|Embry-Riddle University (Fla.)
|Gr.
|3.78/4.00
|Software Engineering
|Water Polo
|Milos Popovic
|Salem University
|Sr.
|3.97
|Human Resources Management
|Swimming
|Tim Samuelsen
|Missouri University of Science & Technology
|Sr.
|3.73
|Mechanical Engineering
|Swimming
|Payton Staman
|University of Indianapolis
|Sr.
|3.92
|Mechanical Engineering
|Golf
|Elis Svard
|Cal State Monterey Bay
|Sr.
|3.85
|Business Administration
|Swimming
|Giacomo Viazzo
|Wingate University
|Sr.
|3.93
|Chemistry / Mathematics
|SECOND TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Swimming
|Lane Austin
|Colorado Mesa University
|So.
|3.93
|Business Administration / Hospitality Management
|Golf
|Ian Barnes
|University of Central Missouri
|Sr.
|3.97
|Interior Design
|Swimming
|Brent Benedict
|Gannon University
|Sr.
|3.61
|Sport Management / Marketing
|Tennis
|Timo Christen
|University of Alabama in Huntsville
|Sr.
|3.93
|Chemistry
|Wrestling
|Brody Conner
|University of Indianapolis
|Gr.
|3.94/3.92
|Finance (U) / MBA (G)
|Swimming
|Jan Delkeskamp
|Queens University of Charlotte
|So.
|4
|Finance
|Swimming
|Maxime Eekhof
|Lindenwood University
|Sr.
|3.97
|Finance
|Wrestling
|Kolton Eischens
|St. Cloud State University
|Sr.
|3.45
|Technology Management
|Swimming
|Mahmoud Elgayar
|Colorado Mesa University
|So.
|3.84
|Mechanical Engineering
|Tennis
|Ulf Grosseloh
|Spring Hill College
|Sr.
|4
|Financial Economics
|Tennis
|Hunter Horton
|Coker University
|Sr.
|4
|Business Administration / Sport Management
|Wrestling
|Noah Ottum
|Colorado School of Mines
|Sr.
|3.94
|Engineering Physics
|Volleyball
|AJ Risavy
|Lincoln Memorial University
|Jr.
|4
|Management
|THIRD TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Lacrosse
|Alex Aken
|Palm Beach Atlantic University
|Jr.
|3.99
|Ministry
|Swimming
|Andrew Assaleh
|Oklahoma Christian University
|Jr.
|4
|Accounting
|Lacrosse
|Christian Cherry
|Colorado Mesa University
|Sr.
|3.92
|Biology
|Tennis
|Ben Fellman
|Millersville University
|Jr.
|4
|Meteorology
|Wrestling
|Robert Gambrell
|Colorado School of Mines
|Sr.
|3.39
|Mechanical Engineering
|Tennis
|Jesse Haas
|Azusa Pacific University
|Jr.
|3.95
|Kinesiology
|Golf
|Wesley Hanson
|Valdosta State University
|Jr.
|4
|Management
|Wrestling
|Tyler Kreith
|Maryville University
|Jr.
|3.88
|Financial Services
|Tennis
|Danrich Kruger
|Southeastern Oklahoma State University
|Sr.
|3.98
|Biology
|Tennis
|Paul Lenz
|Lenoir-Rhyne University
|Sr.
|3.97
|International Business Management
|Tennis
|Jason Prince
|University of Charleston
|Sr.
|4
|Accounting
|Wrestling
|Bret Romanzak
|Ashland University
|Sr.
|3.77
|Finance
|Volleyball
|Francisco Salinger Cenzual
|Limestone College
|Sr.
|4
|Business Management / Sport Management
|Skiing
|Tristan Sayre
|University of Alaska Fairbanks
|Gr.
|4.00/3.92
|Civil Engineering
|Golf
|Ellis Yoder
|Bentley University
|Sr.
|3.96
|Computer Information Systems
Academic All-America® of the Year: Zach Bodeau, Rockhurst University
