Lukas Macek Takes Top Honors as CoSIDA Announces NAIA Academic All-America

CoSIDA, the College Sports Information Directors of America, has announced it’s selections for the NAIA Academic All-America teams.

Each year, CoSIDA selects both a first and second-team Academic All-America, recognizing athletes for both their athletic and academic achievements. While some sports have their own category, swimming falls into the “at-large” category, competing against 11 other sports.

As well as selecting two teams of All-America, CoSIDA also selects one Team Member of the Year. This year, on the men’s side, that award went to Lukas Macek, a swimmer at Keiser University. A senior, Macek has won 14 NAIA National Championships, including sweeping the breaststroke races in each of his first three seasons. In 2018 Macek was named as the NAIA Men’s Swimmer of the Year. Academically, he holds a 3.91 GPA with a major in interdisciplinary studies.

On the women’s side, the top honor went to Carly Ferguson, a golfer from Missouri Baptist University who graduated with a 4.0 GPA in Early Childhood Education and Elementary Education.

Overall, 9 swimmers and divers made one of the Academic All-America Teams. A total of 7 were recognized as First Team: Leanne Ltocha, Jessica Macdonald, Carolina Yannelli, Andrew Clifford, Kevin Krupitzer, Lukas Macek, and Wiktor Perkowski.

A total of 6 NAIA National Championships titles were won by swimmers named to the Academic All-America teams. Leading the way with three individual titles was Mendy de Rooi of the University of the Cumberlands. At the 2020 NAIA Championships de Rooi took first in the 100 fly, 100 free, and 500 free. Joining her as a multiple event winner at the meet was fellow second-team honoree, Andrea Adam. Adam, who attends Augustana College, won on both the 1-meter and 3-meter. Macek won the 200 IM to round out the 6 first-place finishes.

2019-20 Academic All-America® Women’s At-Large Teams – NAIA

FIRST TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Tennis Lizzie Bauss Indiana Wesleyan University Sr. 3.91 Sports Management / Business Management Golf Melissa Eldredge (2) Oklahoma City University Sr. 3.85 Cellular & Molecular Biology Golf Carly Ferguson (2) Missouri Baptist University Sr. 4 Early Childhood Education & Elementary Education Golf Cecilia Heck (2) Indiana Institute of Technology Gr. 3.96/3.83 Bus. Admin. / Human Res. & Mgmt. (U) / MBA (G) Swimming Leanne Latocha Olivet Nazarene University Sr. 3.97 Psychology Swimming Jessica Macdonald Lindsey Wilson College Sr. 3.75 Biology / Psychophysiology Tennis Tomomi Nagao University of the Cumberlands Jr. 3.87 Business Administration Beach Volleyball Salla Rautiainen Webber International University Sr. 3.97 Computer Information Systems Tennis Krystal Schmidt Indiana University East Sr. 4 Human Life Science Golf Kylee Wheeler College of Coastal Georgia Jr. 4 Business Administration Swimming Caroline Yannelli College of Idaho Jr. 3.84 History / Health Sciences SECOND TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Swimming Andrea Adam St. Ambrose University Sr. 3.81 Exercise Science Tennis Madeline Bosnjak (2) Georgia Gwinnett College Sr. 3.45 Business Management Lacrosse Emily Crump (2) University of the Cumberlands Sr. 3.77 Pre-Physical Therapy Swimming Mendy de Rooi University of the Cumberlands Jr. 3.51 Exercise Sport Science / Biology Bowling Caitlyn Johnson Webber International University Sr. 3.75 Integrated Marketing Communications Tennis Elizabeth Kelley (2) Arizona Christian University Sr. 4 Elementary Education Tennis Jayci Kelley Arizona Christian University Sr. 4 Elementary Education Tennis Jill Kelly Shawnee State University Sr. 3.97 Mathematical Sciences Lacrosse Kaitlin Mills Missouri Baptist University Sr. 3.85 Human Services Golf Deliah Prescha USCB Sr. 4 Business Administration

2019-20 Academic All-America® Men’s At-Large Teams – NAIA