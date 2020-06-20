Lukas Macek Takes Top Honors as CoSIDA Announces NAIA Academic All-America

CoSIDA, the College Sports Information Directors of America, has announced it’s selections for the NAIA Academic All-America teams.
Each year, CoSIDA selects both a first and second-team Academic All-America, recognizing athletes for both their athletic and academic achievements. While some sports have their own category, swimming falls into the “at-large” category, competing against 11 other sports.
As well as selecting two teams of All-America, CoSIDA also selects one Team Member of the Year. This year, on the men’s side, that award went to Lukas Macek, a swimmer at Keiser University. A senior, Macek has won 14 NAIA National Championships, including sweeping the breaststroke races in each of his first three seasons. In 2018 Macek was named as the NAIA Men’s Swimmer of the Year. Academically, he holds a 3.91 GPA with a major in interdisciplinary studies.
On the women’s side, the top honor went to Carly Ferguson, a golfer from Missouri Baptist University who graduated with a 4.0 GPA in Early Childhood Education and Elementary Education.
Overall, 9 swimmers and divers made one of the Academic All-America Teams. A total of 7 were recognized as First Team: Leanne Ltocha, Jessica Macdonald, Carolina Yannelli, Andrew Clifford, Kevin Krupitzer, Lukas Macek, and Wiktor Perkowski.
A total of 6 NAIA National Championships titles were won by swimmers named to the Academic All-America teams. Leading the way with three individual titles was Mendy de Rooi of the University of the Cumberlands. At the 2020 NAIA Championships de Rooi took first in the 100 fly, 100 free, and 500 free. Joining her as a multiple event winner at the meet was fellow second-team honoree, Andrea Adam. Adam, who attends Augustana College, won on both the 1-meter and 3-meter. Macek won the 200 IM to round out the 6 first-place finishes.
2019-20 Academic All-America® Women’s At-Large Teams – NAIA
|FIRST TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Tennis
|Lizzie Bauss
|Indiana Wesleyan University
|Sr.
|3.91
|Sports Management / Business Management
|Golf
|Melissa Eldredge (2)
|Oklahoma City University
|Sr.
|3.85
|Cellular & Molecular Biology
|Golf
|Carly Ferguson (2)
|Missouri Baptist University
|Sr.
|4
|Early Childhood Education & Elementary Education
|Golf
|Cecilia Heck (2)
|Indiana Institute of Technology
|Gr.
|3.96/3.83
|Bus. Admin. / Human Res. & Mgmt. (U) / MBA (G)
|Swimming
|Leanne Latocha
|Olivet Nazarene University
|Sr.
|3.97
|Psychology
|Swimming
|Jessica Macdonald
|Lindsey Wilson College
|Sr.
|3.75
|Biology / Psychophysiology
|Tennis
|Tomomi Nagao
|University of the Cumberlands
|Jr.
|3.87
|Business Administration
|Beach Volleyball
|Salla Rautiainen
|Webber International University
|Sr.
|3.97
|Computer Information Systems
|Tennis
|Krystal Schmidt
|Indiana University East
|Sr.
|4
|Human Life Science
|Golf
|Kylee Wheeler
|College of Coastal Georgia
|Jr.
|4
|Business Administration
|Swimming
|Caroline Yannelli
|College of Idaho
|Jr.
|3.84
|History / Health Sciences
|SECOND TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Swimming
|Andrea Adam
|St. Ambrose University
|Sr.
|3.81
|Exercise Science
|Tennis
|Madeline Bosnjak (2)
|Georgia Gwinnett College
|Sr.
|3.45
|Business Management
|Lacrosse
|Emily Crump (2)
|University of the Cumberlands
|Sr.
|3.77
|Pre-Physical Therapy
|Swimming
|Mendy de Rooi
|University of the Cumberlands
|Jr.
|3.51
|Exercise Sport Science / Biology
|Bowling
|Caitlyn Johnson
|Webber International University
|Sr.
|3.75
|Integrated Marketing Communications
|Tennis
|Elizabeth Kelley (2)
|Arizona Christian University
|Sr.
|4
|Elementary Education
|Tennis
|Jayci Kelley
|Arizona Christian University
|Sr.
|4
|Elementary Education
|Tennis
|Jill Kelly
|Shawnee State University
|Sr.
|3.97
|Mathematical Sciences
|Lacrosse
|Kaitlin Mills
|Missouri Baptist University
|Sr.
|3.85
|Human Services
|Golf
|Deliah Prescha
|USCB
|Sr.
|4
|Business Administration
2019-20 Academic All-America® Men’s At-Large Teams – NAIA
|FIRST TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Golf
|Callum Blinkhorn (2)
|Lindsey Wilson College
|Jr.
|3.93
|History
|Volleyball
|Luciano Bucci
|Park University
|Jr.
|3.93
|Business Administration
|Volleyball
|Luka Cajic
|Missouri Baptist University
|Sr.
|3.63
|Information Technology
|Wrestling
|Dylan Chatterton (2)
|Southeastern University
|Sr.
|3.9
|Finance
|Swimming
|Andrew Clifford (2)
|College of Idaho
|Jr.
|3.94
|Chemistry / Mathematics
|Swimming
|Kevin Krupitzer
|St. Ambrose University
|Sr.
|3.83
|Management
|Swimming
|Lukas Macek (1)
|Keiser University
|Sr.
|3.91
|Interdisciplinary Studies
|Swimming
|Wiktor Perkowski
|Union College (Ky.)
|Jr.
|3.77
|Marketing
|Lacrosse
|Jordan Reyes
|Indiana Institute of Technology
|Gr.
|3.80/4.00
|Psychology
|Lacrosse
|Evan Schuster
|Indiana Institute of Technology
|Jr.
|3.83
|Exercise Science
|SECOND TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Tennis
|Federico Bonacia
|Georgia Gwinnett College
|Jr.
|3.4
|Exercise Wellness Nursing
|Tennis
|Lois Castellon
|Union College (Ky.)
|Sr.
|3.89
|Sports and Recreation Management
|Tennis
|Samir Chikhaoui (1)
|Xavier University of Louisiana
|Sr.
|3.96
|Finance
|Volleyball
|Henrique Gehrke
|Lourdes University
|Jr.
|3.73
|Human Resource Management
|Wrestling
|TJ Hall
|Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (Ariz.)
|Sr.
|3.63
|Electrical Engineering
|Golf
|Zack Johnson (2)
|Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (Ariz.)
|Sr.
|3.96
|Mechanical Engineering
|Golf
|Alec Martinez
|Saint Xavier University
|Sr.
|4
|Finance
|Wrestling
|Ethan Owen
|Southeastern University
|Sr.
|3.7
|Elementary Education
|Golf
|Roger Sack
|Doane University
|Sr.
|3.85
|Economics / Political Science
|Golf
|Troy Watson
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Sr.
|3.93
|Accounting
|Golf
|Kane Ybarra
|Our Lady of the Lake University
|Sr.
|3.7
|Business Marketing
