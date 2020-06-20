Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Lukas Macek Takes Top Honors as CoSIDA Announces NAIA Academic All-America

by Jack McCormick 0

June 20th, 2020 College, NAIA, News

CoSIDA, the College Sports Information Directors of America, has announced it’s selections for the NAIA Academic All-America teams.

Each year, CoSIDA selects both a first and second-team Academic All-America, recognizing athletes for both their athletic and academic achievements. While some sports have their own category, swimming falls into the “at-large” category, competing against 11 other sports.

As well as selecting two teams of All-America, CoSIDA also selects one Team Member of the Year. This year, on the men’s side, that award went to Lukas Macek, a swimmer at Keiser University. A senior, Macek has won 14 NAIA National Championships, including sweeping the breaststroke races in each of his first three seasons. In 2018 Macek was named as the NAIA Men’s Swimmer of the Year. Academically, he holds a 3.91 GPA with a major in interdisciplinary studies.

On the women’s side, the top honor went to Carly Ferguson, a golfer from Missouri Baptist University who graduated with a 4.0 GPA in Early Childhood Education and Elementary Education.

Overall, 9 swimmers and divers made one of the Academic All-America Teams. A total of 7 were recognized as First Team: Leanne Ltocha, Jessica Macdonald, Carolina Yannelli, Andrew Clifford, Kevin Krupitzer, Lukas Macek, and Wiktor Perkowski.

A total of 6 NAIA National Championships titles were won by swimmers named to the Academic All-America teams. Leading the way with three individual titles was Mendy de Rooi of the University of the Cumberlands. At the 2020 NAIA Championships de Rooi took first in the 100 fly, 100 free, and 500 free. Joining her as a multiple event winner at the meet was fellow second-team honoree, Andrea Adam. Adam, who attends Augustana College, won on both the 1-meter and 3-meter. Macek won the 200 IM to round out the 6 first-place finishes.

2019-20 Academic All-America® Women’s At-Large Teams – NAIA

FIRST TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Tennis Lizzie Bauss Indiana Wesleyan University Sr. 3.91 Sports Management / Business Management
Golf Melissa Eldredge (2) Oklahoma City University Sr. 3.85 Cellular & Molecular Biology
Golf Carly Ferguson (2) Missouri Baptist University Sr. 4 Early Childhood Education & Elementary Education
Golf Cecilia Heck (2) Indiana Institute of Technology Gr. 3.96/3.83 Bus. Admin. / Human Res. & Mgmt. (U) / MBA (G)
Swimming Leanne Latocha Olivet Nazarene University Sr. 3.97 Psychology
Swimming Jessica Macdonald Lindsey Wilson College Sr. 3.75 Biology / Psychophysiology
Tennis Tomomi Nagao University of the Cumberlands Jr. 3.87 Business Administration
Beach Volleyball Salla Rautiainen Webber International University Sr. 3.97 Computer Information Systems
Tennis Krystal Schmidt Indiana University East Sr. 4 Human Life Science
Golf Kylee Wheeler College of Coastal Georgia Jr. 4 Business Administration
Swimming Caroline Yannelli College of Idaho Jr. 3.84 History / Health Sciences
SECOND TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Swimming Andrea Adam St. Ambrose University Sr. 3.81 Exercise Science
Tennis Madeline Bosnjak (2) Georgia Gwinnett College Sr. 3.45 Business Management
Lacrosse Emily Crump (2) University of the Cumberlands Sr. 3.77 Pre-Physical Therapy
Swimming Mendy de Rooi University of the Cumberlands Jr. 3.51 Exercise Sport Science / Biology
Bowling Caitlyn Johnson Webber International University Sr. 3.75 Integrated Marketing Communications
Tennis Elizabeth Kelley (2) Arizona Christian University Sr. 4 Elementary Education
Tennis Jayci Kelley Arizona Christian University Sr. 4 Elementary Education
Tennis Jill Kelly Shawnee State University Sr. 3.97 Mathematical Sciences
Lacrosse Kaitlin Mills Missouri Baptist University Sr. 3.85 Human Services
Golf Deliah Prescha USCB Sr. 4 Business Administration

2019-20 Academic All-America® Men’s At-Large Teams – NAIA

FIRST TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Golf Callum Blinkhorn (2) Lindsey Wilson College Jr. 3.93 History
Volleyball Luciano Bucci Park University Jr. 3.93 Business Administration
Volleyball Luka Cajic Missouri Baptist University Sr. 3.63 Information Technology
Wrestling Dylan Chatterton (2) Southeastern University Sr. 3.9 Finance
Swimming Andrew Clifford (2) College of Idaho Jr. 3.94 Chemistry / Mathematics
Swimming Kevin Krupitzer St. Ambrose University Sr. 3.83 Management
Swimming Lukas Macek (1) Keiser University Sr. 3.91 Interdisciplinary Studies
Swimming Wiktor Perkowski Union College (Ky.) Jr. 3.77 Marketing
Lacrosse Jordan Reyes Indiana Institute of Technology Gr. 3.80/4.00 Psychology
Lacrosse Evan Schuster Indiana Institute of Technology Jr. 3.83 Exercise Science
SECOND TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Tennis Federico Bonacia Georgia Gwinnett College Jr. 3.4 Exercise Wellness Nursing
Tennis Lois Castellon Union College (Ky.) Sr. 3.89 Sports and Recreation Management
Tennis Samir Chikhaoui (1) Xavier University of Louisiana Sr. 3.96 Finance
Volleyball Henrique Gehrke Lourdes University Jr. 3.73 Human Resource Management
Wrestling TJ Hall Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (Ariz.) Sr. 3.63 Electrical Engineering
Golf Zack Johnson (2) Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (Ariz.) Sr. 3.96 Mechanical Engineering
Golf Alec Martinez Saint Xavier University Sr. 4 Finance
Wrestling Ethan Owen Southeastern University Sr. 3.7 Elementary Education
Golf Roger Sack Doane University Sr. 3.85 Economics / Political Science
Golf Troy Watson Kansas Wesleyan University Sr. 3.93 Accounting
Golf Kane Ybarra Our Lady of the Lake University Sr. 3.7 Business Marketing

Leave a Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!