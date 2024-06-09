D2 Swimming Star Brayden Cole Lands Last-Minute Trials Cut at Lucas Oil Test Meet

2024 Stadium Splash (Olympic Trials Test Meet)

June 7-8, 2024

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Long Course Meters (50 meters)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2024 Stadium Splash”

The first swimmers to test out the Olympic Trials pool built into the massive Lucas Oil Stadium this weekend in Indianapolis raced at the 2024 Stadium Splash meet, a test event for the temporary venue.

While the primary function of the meet was to test systems and workflows for next week’s Olympic Trials, it was a bona fide competition, and that means the times count – including a new Olympic Trials cut for Brayden Cole in the 100 meter breaststroke.

Cole swam 1:02.94 in prelims and 1:01.85 in finals of the 100 breaststroke. The Olympic Trials standard is 1:02.19.

Cole, who just finished his senior season at NCAA Division II power UIndy, was 3rd at the 2024 NCAA Championship meet in the 100 yard breaststroke in 52.58 as a senior. That was a big improvement over his previous best: a 53.56 done during his junior season.

Since those NCAA Championships, he has bettered his lifetime best in long course several times. Last summer he went 1:03.97 in meters, but has now been faster than that in all 8 of his long course swims since the end of his collegiate season.

While the first round of psych sheets for the Olympic Trials were dropped on Friday, new qualifiers are allowed ahead of Monday’s late qualifying deadline. Cole’s time will tie him as the 51st seed among at least 85 total entries in the 100 breaststroke.

This is at least the third meet of the weekend that has yielded new qualifiers along with an intrasquad hosted by the University of Missouri and a meet hosted by the Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida.

Other Notable Results