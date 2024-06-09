D2 Swimming Star Brayden Cole Lands Last-Minute Trials Cut at Lucas Oil Test Meet

2024 Stadium Splash (Olympic Trials Test Meet)
- June 7-8, 2024
- Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
- Long Course Meters (50 meters)
- Results on Meet Mobile: “2024 Stadium Splash”
The first swimmers to test out the Olympic Trials pool built into the massive Lucas Oil Stadium this weekend in Indianapolis raced at the 2024 Stadium Splash meet, a test event for the temporary venue.
While the primary function of the meet was to test systems and workflows for next week’s Olympic Trials, it was a bona fide competition, and that means the times count – including a new Olympic Trials cut for Brayden Cole in the 100 meter breaststroke.
Cole swam 1:02.94 in prelims and 1:01.85 in finals of the 100 breaststroke. The Olympic Trials standard is 1:02.19.
Cole, who just finished his senior season at NCAA Division II power UIndy, was 3rd at the 2024 NCAA Championship meet in the 100 yard breaststroke in 52.58 as a senior. That was a big improvement over his previous best: a 53.56 done during his junior season.
Since those NCAA Championships, he has bettered his lifetime best in long course several times. Last summer he went 1:03.97 in meters, but has now been faster than that in all 8 of his long course swims since the end of his collegiate season.
While the first round of psych sheets for the Olympic Trials were dropped on Friday, new qualifiers are allowed ahead of Monday’s late qualifying deadline. Cole’s time will tie him as the 51st seed among at least 85 total entries in the 100 breaststroke.
This is at least the third meet of the weekend that has yielded new qualifiers along with an intrasquad hosted by the University of Missouri and a meet hosted by the Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida.
Other Notable Results
- The Carmel Swim Club in suburban Indianapolis will have a number of swimmers in this meet, but in the warmup, 14-year-old Yi Zheng made an impact. He won the 400 IM in 4:31.10 and was 2nd in the 200 IM in 2:07.42. That time in the 400 IM moves him up to 11th-place all-time in the age group, shaving .13 seconds off his previous best of 4:31.23 from mid-May. His best coming into this calendar year was 4:42. Zheng, a rising high school sophomore, joined Carmel from across the border in Kentucky.
- Another Carmel swimmer, Lexie Ward, won the girls’ 200 free in 2:03.62 and the girls’ 800 free in 8:48.38. That time in the 200 free was a best time by almost a second – her previous fastest was a 2:04.45 from June 2023.
- Indiana rising junior Avery Spade won the women’s 100 fly in 1:00.77, her first time under 1:01. She also won the 200 fly in 2:15.21, a best time by 1.4 seconds.
- Purdue’s Hannah Hill shaved .01 seconds off her best time in the 50 free, going 25.83, which left her just shy of the Trials cut of 25.69.
Can’t remember the last time a trials pool was used for other meets prior to the big one. Very interesting and it’s pretty cool but congrats to the last minute qualifiers a trials cut is a trials cut.
It’s actually pretty common – they didn’t do it in 2021 for obvious reasons, but is a regular occurrence:
https://swimswam.com/olympic-trials-warm-up-meet-omaha-cup-slated-for-june-17-18/
In 2012, Kevin Cordes broke a National Age Group Record at the 2012 Mutual of Omaha Swimvitational.
I think MA broke the nag in the 100 breast at the 2016 Omaha cup. I remember being there super fun