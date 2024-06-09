Philippines Junior National Record Holder Gian Santos (2024) Commits to Columbia

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Filipino-American swimmer Gian Santos is headed to Columbia University to swim for the Lions in the class of 2028 next fall. Santos lives in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, and represents the Philippines in international competition. He specializes in sprint, mid-distance, and distance freestyle and in the 200/400 IM. Santos hold the Boys 16-18 NAG Record in the Philippines for the 400 IM (4:31.50).

His family shared with SwimSwam that Santos committed to Columbia last summer after Junior Nationals but wasn’t able to visit the campus until the completion of Junior World Championships. They had a memorable adventure in Jerusalem looking for the Lion’s Gate – one of the seven gates of the Old City – which they had to walk “quite a distance to find.” (The second photo in his Instagram post is the result of their efforts.)

Santos is wrapping up his senior year at Tesoro High School, where he was captain of the swimming and diving team in 2023-24. At the recent CIF-Southern Section Division 1 Championships, he placed 4th in the 200 free (with a PB of 1:36.85) and 4th in the 500 free (4:29.63).

Santos swam for the Philippines at the 2023 World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships in Netanya, Israel, last September. Philippines swam as NIA (Neutral Individual Athletes) which meant they could swim relays. (By contrast, their Fukuoka swimmers were classified SMF – Suspended Member Federation). Santos competed in prelims of the 50 free, 200 free, 400 free, 200 breast, 200 IM, and 400 IM and contributed to the mixed free relay that set a Philippines Junior National record.

Best SCY times:

400 IM – 3:55.39

200 IM – 1:50.45

200 free – 1:36.85

500 free – 4:26.53

50 free – 20.66

100 free – 45.38

Santos swims club for Irvine Novaquatics. He is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and a NISCA All-American. He will join Holden Carter, Jerry Yan, Ryan Makouar, and Stephen Zhukov in the Columbia class of 2028 next fall.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.