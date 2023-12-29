Summer Juniors Qualifier Ryan Makouar Commits to Columbia for 2024-25

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

La Canada, California’s Ryan Makouar has committed to swim and study at Columbia University beginning in the 2024-25 school year. He wrote on Instagram:

“I am extremely honored and excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Columbia University. It has always been my dream to attend an Ivy League institution and Columbia felt the most at home. I would like to thank the amazing group of guys that are already on the team, as well as Coach Jim and Coach Gustavo for this extraordinary opportunity. Another huge thank you to my mother and uncle Ka for their continuous support in allowing me to be the best version of myself. I would also like to thank Coach Andrew and Coach Hector for pushing me to my absolute limits and believing in me. Last but not least I would like to thank God for all the blessings he has given me in my life. Can’t wait for the next 4! Go Lions! 🦁💙”

Makouar is a senior at La Canada High School; he swims year-round at Rose Bowl Aquatics. At the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 Championships last May, he contributed to LCHS’s 5th-place team finish with a 5th in the 100 fly (48.45) and a 12th in the 200 free (1:40.56). He also swam legs (21.13/46.18) on the 200 free and 400 free relays.

Earlier in the spring, he had a big showing at Carlsbad Sectionals. There, he was a top-8 finisher in the 100/200 fly and he also finaled in the 100/200 free and 200 IM. He left the meet with new PBs in the 100 free (46.18), 200 free (1:40.47), 100 fly (49.07), 200 fly (1:48.91), and 200 IM (1:53.94). At Winter Juniors West earlier this month, he lowered his PBs in the 200 free (1:39.59), 100 fly (47.91), and 200 IM (1:52.21), coming in 19th in the 100 fly and 12th in the 200 fly. A week later, he improved his PB in the 200 fly (1:46.44) at Huntington Beach Sectionals, where he was runner-up in both the 100 fly and 200 fly.

Makouar will join the Columbia class of 2028 with Gian Santos, Holden Carter, Jerry Yan, and Stephen Zhukov. His best times would already score at the conference level in the B final of the 200 fly and the C finals of the 100 fly and 200 free.

Best SCY Times:

200 fly – 1:46.44

100 fly – 47.91

200 IM – 1:52.21

200 free – 1:39.59

100 free – 46.18

