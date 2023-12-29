“Best of the Rest” Breaststroker Trevor Boodt (2025) Verbally Commits to ASU

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Trevor Boodt from Greenwood Village, Colorado, has announced his verbal commitment to Arizona State University for the 2025-26 school year and beyond.

“I’m extremely honored to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Arizona State University, I want to thank my family, friends and coaches for making me the swimmer and person I am today, as well as coach Bowman and coach Behm for giving me the amazing opportunity, I truly cannot wait for my four years at ASU. FORKS UP!!😈🔱”

Boodt swims for Cherry Creek High School and Aquawolves Swim Team. He is one of the fastest breaststrokers in the cohort, for which we named him to the “Best of the Rest” section of our Way Too Early list of top recruits from the high school class of 2025.

As a sophomore at the Colorado High School Boys 5A State Championships last spring, Boodt placed 4th in the 100 breast (55.59) and 9th in the 200 IM (1:54.43). Earlier in the spring, he had a strong performance at Austin Sectionals, where he finaled in the 100 breast (4th), 200 breast (5th), and 200 IM (25th), and picked up PBs in both breaststroke events (55.03/1:59.46). More recently, he competed at Winter Juniors West, where he lowered his PB in the 50 free (21.86).

Boodt kicked off 2023 long course season with an array of PBs at PSS Knoxville in January. He placed 18th in the 50 breast (29.70), 20th in the 100 breast (1:05.06) and 19th in the 200 breast (2:23.77).

Boodt will suit up for the Sun Devils in the fall of 2025 with fellow commit Michael Gorey. ASU will have moved to the Big 12 by then and will compete at conference championships against Arizona, BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, TCU, Utah, and West Virginia.

Best SCY times:

100 breast – 55.03

200 breast – 1:59.46

