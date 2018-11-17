A&M Post-Grad Lisa Bratton Moves to 7th on All-Time 200y Back Rankings

Texas A&M post-grad Lisa Bratton, one of a handful of Aggie post-grads who swam at the mostly-collegiate Art Adamson Invititational this week in College Station, has jumped to 7th in the all-time rankings in the 200 yard backstroke.

Racing in prelims before scratching finals, Bratton swam a 1:49.17. That improved her previous best time of 1:49.83 done at last year’s SEC Championship meet that earned her a 2nd-place finish behind then-sophomore Asia Seidt of Kentucky. Bratton won the SEC title in the event in 2016 when she was a sophomore.

The time ranks Bratton as the 7th-best performer in history, and counts as the 17th-fastest performance in history. It’s also the fastest time ever swum after the completion of an athlete’s collegiate eligibility.

The swim just-missed the old Pool Record of 1:49.11 which was set in 2009 by British-born Gemma Spofforth while representing Florida at the NCAA Championships.

Bratton, the 2018 SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year for women’s swimming & diving, is completing an Ocean Engineering degree while continuing to train with the Aggies. She was the 2015 World University Games champion in the 200 backstroke and will represent the United States again at the 2019 edition.

All-Time Top Performers, 200 Yard Backstroke: