Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

All the Links You Need for the 2021 Pro Swim Series-San Antonio (March)

Pro Swim Series – San Antonio (#2)

The second Pro Swim Series of the season will begin on Wednesday in San Antonio, Texas. Here is how to follow the action.

Lineup

San Antonio will mark the return to competition for Simone Manuel, Katie Ledecky, Regan Smith, Caeleb Dressel, Nathan Adrian, and a litany of other National Teamers. You can read all about the 4 Storylines to Watch here.

Timeline

The meet will begin on Wednesday, March 3 at 5:00 PM (Central Time) with timed finals of the women’s and men’s 1500 freestyle. The following three days will feature women’s heats alternating with men’s heats, beginning at 10 AM each day.

Other than Wednesday, finals will begin at 6:00 PM Central every night.

Broadcast

Wednesday night’s final, as well as all prelims sessions, will be broadcast live on USA Swimming’s website. Tune in to the Olympic Channel on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights to catch the action live. You can watch taped-delay recordings on NBCSN, as well.

Date Time ET / CT / PT Network Live/Taped
March 3 6 PM/ 5 PM/ 3 PM usaswimming.org Live
March 4 8 PM/ 7 PM / 5 PM Olympic Channel Live
12 AM/ 11 PM/ 9 PM NBCSN Taped
March 5 8 PM/ 7 PM / 5 PM Olympic Channel Live
12 AM/ 11 PM/ 9 PM NBCSN Taped
March 6 8 PM/ 7 PM / 5 PM Olympic Channel Live
March 8 12:30 AM/ 11:30 PM/ 9:30 PM NBCSN Taped

EVENT ORDER (FINALS)

Wednesday (Timed Finals)

  • Women’s 1500 free
  • Men’s 1500 free

Thursday

  • Women’s 100 free
  • Men’s 100 free
  • Women’s 100 breast
  • Men’s 100 breast
  • Women’s 200 fly
  • Men’s 200 fly
  • Women’s 400 free
  • Men’s 400 free

Friday

  • Women’s 200 free
  • Men’s 200 free
  • Women’s 200 back
  • Men’s 200 back
  • Women’s 400 IM
  • Men’s 400 IM
  • Women’s 100 fly
  • Men’s 100 fly

Saturday

  • Women’s 100 back
  • Men’s 100 back
  • Women’s 200 breast
  • Men’s 200 breast
  • Women’s 50 free
  • Men’s 50 free
  • Women’s 200 IM
  • Men’s 200 IM
  • Women’s 800 free
  • Men’s 800 free

 

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swim/swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!