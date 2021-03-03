All the Links You Need for the 2021 Pro Swim Series-San Antonio (March)

Pro Swim Series – San Antonio (#2)
- March 3-7, 2021
- North East ISD Blossom Athletic Complex, San Antonio, TX
- LCM
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Session Timelines
- Live Stream (USA Swimming)
- Live Stream (Olympic Channel)
- Start Times (Central Time): Women’s Prelims: 10 AM / Men’s Prelims: 90 minutes after women’s prelims (between 12:45-1:00) / Finals: 6:00 PM
The second Pro Swim Series of the season will begin on Wednesday in San Antonio, Texas. Here is how to follow the action.
Lineup
San Antonio will mark the return to competition for Simone Manuel, Katie Ledecky, Regan Smith, Caeleb Dressel, Nathan Adrian, and a litany of other National Teamers. You can read all about the 4 Storylines to Watch here.
Timeline
The meet will begin on Wednesday, March 3 at 5:00 PM (Central Time) with timed finals of the women’s and men’s 1500 freestyle. The following three days will feature women’s heats alternating with men’s heats, beginning at 10 AM each day.
Other than Wednesday, finals will begin at 6:00 PM Central every night.
Broadcast
Wednesday night’s final, as well as all prelims sessions, will be broadcast live on USA Swimming’s website. Tune in to the Olympic Channel on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights to catch the action live. You can watch taped-delay recordings on NBCSN, as well.
|Date
|Time ET / CT / PT
|Network
|Live/Taped
|March 3
|6 PM/ 5 PM/ 3 PM
|usaswimming.org
|Live
|March 4
|8 PM/ 7 PM / 5 PM
|Olympic Channel
|Live
|12 AM/ 11 PM/ 9 PM
|NBCSN
|Taped
|March 5
|8 PM/ 7 PM / 5 PM
|Olympic Channel
|Live
|12 AM/ 11 PM/ 9 PM
|NBCSN
|Taped
|March 6
|8 PM/ 7 PM / 5 PM
|Olympic Channel
|Live
|March 8
|12:30 AM/ 11:30 PM/ 9:30 PM
|NBCSN
|Taped
EVENT ORDER (FINALS)
Wednesday (Timed Finals)
- Women’s 1500 free
- Men’s 1500 free
Thursday
- Women’s 100 free
- Men’s 100 free
- Women’s 100 breast
- Men’s 100 breast
- Women’s 200 fly
- Men’s 200 fly
- Women’s 400 free
- Men’s 400 free
Friday
- Women’s 200 free
- Men’s 200 free
- Women’s 200 back
- Men’s 200 back
- Women’s 400 IM
- Men’s 400 IM
- Women’s 100 fly
- Men’s 100 fly
Saturday
- Women’s 100 back
- Men’s 100 back
- Women’s 200 breast
- Men’s 200 breast
- Women’s 50 free
- Men’s 50 free
- Women’s 200 IM
- Men’s 200 IM
- Women’s 800 free
- Men’s 800 free