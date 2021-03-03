All the Links You Need for the 2021 Pro Swim Series-San Antonio (March)

Pro Swim Series – San Antonio (#2)

The second Pro Swim Series of the season will begin on Wednesday in San Antonio, Texas. Here is how to follow the action.

Lineup

San Antonio will mark the return to competition for Simone Manuel, Katie Ledecky, Regan Smith, Caeleb Dressel, Nathan Adrian, and a litany of other National Teamers. You can read all about the 4 Storylines to Watch here.

Timeline

The meet will begin on Wednesday, March 3 at 5:00 PM (Central Time) with timed finals of the women’s and men’s 1500 freestyle. The following three days will feature women’s heats alternating with men’s heats, beginning at 10 AM each day.

Other than Wednesday, finals will begin at 6:00 PM Central every night.

Broadcast

Wednesday night’s final, as well as all prelims sessions, will be broadcast live on USA Swimming’s website. Tune in to the Olympic Channel on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights to catch the action live. You can watch taped-delay recordings on NBCSN, as well.

Date Time ET / CT / PT Network Live/Taped March 3 6 PM/ 5 PM/ 3 PM usaswimming.org Live March 4 8 PM/ 7 PM / 5 PM Olympic Channel Live 12 AM/ 11 PM/ 9 PM NBCSN Taped March 5 8 PM/ 7 PM / 5 PM Olympic Channel Live 12 AM/ 11 PM/ 9 PM NBCSN Taped March 6 8 PM/ 7 PM / 5 PM Olympic Channel Live March 8 12:30 AM/ 11:30 PM/ 9:30 PM NBCSN Taped

EVENT ORDER (FINALS)

Wednesday (Timed Finals)

Women’s 1500 free

Men’s 1500 free

Thursday

Women’s 100 free

Men’s 100 free

Women’s 100 breast

Men’s 100 breast

Women’s 200 fly

Men’s 200 fly

Women’s 400 free

Men’s 400 free

Friday

Women’s 200 free

Men’s 200 free

Women’s 200 back

Men’s 200 back

Women’s 400 IM

Men’s 400 IM

Women’s 100 fly

Men’s 100 fly

Saturday