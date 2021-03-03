Stanford ’25 Commit Aurora Roghair Breaks 35-Yr-Old 1000 FR Iowa LSC Record

2021 Iowa Swimming Senior Short Course Championships

February 25-28, 2021

Wellmark YMCA, Des Moines, IA

Hosted by Central Iowa Aquatics

SCY Format (25 yards)

Open/Senior Age Group

High Point/Team Scores

Full Meet Results

Central Iowa Aquatics hosted the 2021 Iowa Senior Short Course Championships in Des Moines over the past weekend. In the combined team scores, Central Iowa had the most total points (1,112.50) by a mere 30 points over runner-up Iowa Flyers Swim Club (1,082). The girls’ high point winner was 17-year-old Aurora Roghair of Iowa Flyers, earning 148 total points and 5 event wins. Male counterpart Isaac Weigel, another 17-year-old of Iowa Flyers, won the boys’ high point with 97 points. Weigel picked up points from 7 events, placing 2nd in the 100 breast, 100/200/500 free, 4th in the 200 IM, 6th in 50 free, and 16th in 100 fly.

Roghair, commited to Stanford for 2021, was dominant at the Wellmark YMCA, sweeping the 50-100-200-500-1000 free events. She first won the 1000 free in a time of 9:47.48, which now rank No. 5 among 17-18 swimmers this season. Her time also ranks 23rd among all US swimmers this season. Roghair’s distance win took down Jennifer Lindner‘s 1986 open LSC record time of 9:49.84. In the 200 free, Rohair posted the top time of 1:46.72, which ranks 19th this season in the 17-18 age group. Roghair’s other times include 23.43/50.15 in the sprint frees and 4:45.96 in the 500 free.

Another record-breaker in Des Moines was 16-year-old Joe Hancock of Greater Des Moines YMCA. Hacock posted the top time in the 1000-yard free at 9:20.53, breaking the 15-16 LSC record. Hancock swept the distance events with his top time in the 500 free (4:33.53), 1650 free (15:39.39). Placing second to Hancock in the 1000/1650 free was 14-year-old Jacob Pins of Des Moines Swimming Federation (DMSF). Pins’ swims of 9:32.22/16:05.71 now rank 3rd and 7th in the 13-14 age group this season, respectively.

Breaking another 15-16 LSC record was 16-year-old Lance Swanepoel, also of Greater Des Moines YMCA. Swanepoel threw down a 1:49.19 in the 200 fly to break the 15-16 LSC record. Swanepoel also won the 100 fly (48.94) and 50 fly (22.15), which ranks 2nd in the 15-16 age group this season. Placing second in the 50 fly was 15-year-old Holden Carter of Iowa Flyers, posting a 22.58. Carter’s 50 fly now ranks 4th in the same age group, as well as posting a 51.56 in the 100 back to rank 11th among 15- and 16-year-olds.

More Meet Highlights: