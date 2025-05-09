Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Alex Walsh after Pro Swim: “More than anything, Showing myself I’m ready for a big time drop”

Comments: 7

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

While her sister Gretchen was breaking American and World records left and right, Alex Walsh had a pretty darn good meet herself in Ft Lauderdale. On the final night of competition, Walsh doubled up, first placing 2nd in the 200 breast (2:22.9) before winning the 200 IM (2:08.8). After the competition, Walsh said she’s moving into the rest of the summer with confidence, showing herself that she’s ready for big time drops in multiple events.

In This Story

7
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

7 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tani
4 minutes ago

Yaaaas Alex!!

1
0
Reply
BSD
18 minutes ago

In my opinion, Alex has had issues with event selection. I hope going forward in this quad she is able to focus on the events that give her the best chance of medaling. (200 breast, 200 IM, 400 IM)

3
-1
Reply
Last 15 Meters
Reply to  BSD
7 seconds ago

In an alternate just universe Alex Walsh is challenging for gold in 5 events: 200 IM, 400 IM, 200 Breast, 200 Back, 4 x 200 Free Relay.

If only my queen would not deny her rightful inheritance to Katinka’s iron throne. 😢😔

0
0
Reply
lilac
35 minutes ago

she will challenge mcintosh in 2im until she retires

1
-5
Reply
Last 15 Meters
Reply to  lilac
3 minutes ago

Stagnation is a choice. Unfortunately Alex has continued to choose to stagnate behind Summer. I can’t take another year of her stagnation in the 200 IM… 😔😢😭

I’ll never forgive Todd for telling Alex, someone who famously cannot close any of her races and lost a gold medal in Tokyo because of it, that the 400 IM was “dulling her blade.” Fast forward a quad and she forfeits yet another gold medal in Paris (don’t get me started on the DQ).

0
-1
Reply
Last 15 Meters
53 minutes ago

I admire Alex’s LCM optimism in the aftermath of her struggles to swim events over 100 yards this NCAA season 🫶🫡♥️

I pray she soon recognizes her true potential awaits her out west 🙏

1
-9
Reply
Breastroker
Reply to  Last 15 Meters
27 minutes ago

2:22.9 and 2:08.8 200 breast 200 IM double is insanely impressive for an in season meet

8
-2
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!