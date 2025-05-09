Alex Walsh after Pro Swim: “More than anything, Showing myself I’m ready for a big time drop”

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale
- Wednesday, April 30 – Saturday, May 3, 2025
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center
- LCM (50 meters)
While her sister Gretchen was breaking American and World records left and right, Alex Walsh had a pretty darn good meet herself in Ft Lauderdale. On the final night of competition, Walsh doubled up, first placing 2nd in the 200 breast (2:22.9) before winning the 200 IM (2:08.8). After the competition, Walsh said she’s moving into the rest of the summer with confidence, showing herself that she’s ready for big time drops in multiple events.
Yaaaas Alex!!
In my opinion, Alex has had issues with event selection. I hope going forward in this quad she is able to focus on the events that give her the best chance of medaling. (200 breast, 200 IM, 400 IM)
In an alternate just universe Alex Walsh is challenging for gold in 5 events: 200 IM, 400 IM, 200 Breast, 200 Back, 4 x 200 Free Relay.
If only my queen would not deny her rightful inheritance to Katinka’s iron throne. 😢😔
she will challenge mcintosh in 2im until she retires
Stagnation is a choice. Unfortunately Alex has continued to choose to stagnate behind Summer. I can’t take another year of her stagnation in the 200 IM… 😔😢😭
I’ll never forgive Todd for telling Alex, someone who famously cannot close any of her races and lost a gold medal in Tokyo because of it, that the 400 IM was “dulling her blade.” Fast forward a quad and she forfeits yet another gold medal in Paris (don’t get me started on the DQ).
I admire Alex’s LCM optimism in the aftermath of her struggles to swim events over 100 yards this NCAA season 🫶🫡♥️
I pray she soon recognizes her true potential awaits her out west 🙏
2:22.9 and 2:08.8 200 breast 200 IM double is insanely impressive for an in season meet