Alex Walsh after Pro Swim: “More than anything, Showing myself I’m ready for a big time drop”

Simone Manuel on Bowman Practices: “The hardest training I’ve ever done in my entire career” Although the Ft Lauderdale Pro Swim didn’t net the results Simone Manuel was expecting, she has seen many positive signs for her swimming this winter

Bobby Finke on Ledecky’s Mindset: “Everything she does is just like ‘why not'” While his training partner, Katie Ledecky, was having one of the best meets in her storied career, Bobby Finke quietly had one of the best in his

Gretchen Walsh After Record-Breaking Weekend: “I need to find new motivation” Reflecting on the unexpected success of the weekend, Walsh admitted that she will now have to reset her goals for the rest of the long course season.