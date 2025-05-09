Seven-Time Wisconsin YMCA State Champion Scout McQueen Sends Verbal to Iowa State (Fall 2026)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Scout McQueen, a seven-time Wisconsin YMCA state champion, is set to compete for Iowa State University beginning in the fall of 2026.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Iowa State University!! Thank you to my family, friends, coaches, and teammates whose endless encouragement and support have helped get me to where I am today!! I’d also like to thank the Iowa State coaches for this amazing opportunity! I can’t wait to be apart of the cyclone family!! GO CYCLONES!!”

McQueen is currently wrapping up her junior year at D.C. Everest High School in Weston, WI. A versatile threat in the pool, she trains year-round with Woodson YMCA Northern Swimmers where she excels at all four strokes.

At the YMCA National Short Course Championships in early April, McQueen earned a second swim in the 400 IM; she placed 8th overall in a time of 4:29.47, a few seconds off of her lifetime best (4:25.02) from earlier this season. McQueen also posted three personal best times over the course of the weekend, dropping time in the 50 back (28.14), 100 back (58.71) and 100 fly (1:00.09).

McQueen turned in a series of strong performances at the WI Western Great Lakes Open back in November, setting a handful of new lifetime best times. She won the 200 breast (2:20.43) and was the runner-up in the 100 breast (1:05.15), 200 IM (2:05.38) and 400 IM (4:29.83). Her performance during the 200 IM prelims (2:04.60) marked a personal best time, and she also logged a lifetime best time of 25.34 in the 50 free as the leadoff on the 200 free relay.

A seven-time champion at the Wisconsin YMCA State Championships, McQueen’s best performance was back in 2021, when she prevailed in six events in the 11-12 age group. McQueen secured the championship title in the 50 back (29.31), 50 breast (32.04), 100 breast (1:09.45), 100 IM (1:01.76), 200 IM (2:14.44) and 200 free relay.

Best Times SCY

50 free – 25.34

100 free – 56.31

100 back – 58.71

100 breast – 1:04.68

100 fly – 58.19

200 IM – 2:04.60

400 IM – 4:25.02

A Division I program in the Big 12 Conference, the Cyclone women took 10th place at the Big 12 Championships in February. To earn a spot in finals, it took times of 23.17/50.48 in the 50/100 free, 54.99 in the 100 back, 1:02.41 in the 100 breast, 55.09 in the 100 fly and 2:02.52/4:24.08 in the 200/400 IM. Based on these standards, McQueen would be just outside the cutoff in a few of her top events like the IM races.

On the team itself, McQueen would have ranked 2nd in the 400 IM, 4th in the 100 and 200 breast and 5th in the 200 IM. With two of the swimmers who hold faster times than McQueen set to graduate before she arrives, we will have to see how the roster shakes out.

“I chose Iowa State because I fell in love with the team and the culture the coaching staff has built there,” McQueen said. “Coach Matt Leach is building an amazing program and I’m so excited to be a part of it!”

Currently set to join McQueen in the pool are Tessa Moore and Hayden Bailey, who should make for strong training partners over the next four years.

