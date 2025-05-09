2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale: A Thank You Letter

Courtesy of Dave Gibson, head coach of Swim Fort Lauderdale.

We witnessed fantastic times accomplished (World Records, American Records, Meet Records, etc) and great racing at the recent TYR Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale. As the Meet Director, I want to publicly thank everyone involved.

Putting on an event like that requires a lot of help… most of which is behind the scenes.

A huge thank you to our Facility Manager Laura Voet and her staff, Jennifer Gibson (Hospitality/Basket kids/Community Night/more), the USA Swimming staff (particularly Trey, Macie & Katie), all of our wonderful officials (65), all of our tireless volunteers, the USADA crew, the NBC staff, the Omega team, the Dodd Technologies team, TYR of course, all of the other USA Swimming sponsors, Visit Lauderdale and the City of Fort Lauderdale and Parks & Rec. I’m sure there are others to mention. I am sorry if I missed you.

And not to forget our phenom of an announcer and the fans who came out and cheered for our awesome swimmers. It was nice seeing the grandstands filled and hearing the roar of the crowd. Your support is appreciated by the swimmers and everyone poolside. Thank you.

Sincerely,

Dave Gibson, Head Coach

Swim Fort Lauderdale