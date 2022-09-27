Alex and Gretchen Walsh Make History with Sporti Swim Collaboration

A Moment in Time

As the sisters have swam their way to success, their wake has continued to make an impression on the industry. Founder of industry authority SwimSwam, Mel Stewart, says:

“The Walsh Sisters first appeared on SwimSwam when they were 12 years old – it was rare to report on athletes that young, but we did. Now ages 19 and 21, these two young women remind me of Tracy Caulkins (considered one of the greatest overall swimmers in four decades) – they’re invoking greatness in swimming on the female side of the sport.” says Mel. “I can’t remember when there were two sisters this talented.”

“The Sporti x Alex + Gretchen Walsh collection is a creative collaboration that fits perfectly into the zeitgeist of what’s happening right now in swim,” says Mel. “It’s great that you’re great, but the Walsh Sisters take it one step further; they make you want to be their friend. They’re very accessible, likable and have so much potential, and their designs in this collection reflect that. It’s just a matter of time before I see their suits on the 12 year old swimmers of today.”

“I think this collection is going to be a moment in time – this is when their star took off. They’re going to be a story in sports for the next 20 years.”

Sporti, SwimOutlet’s top performance swimwear brand has recently debuted a series of design collaborations featuring top athletes, industry tastemakers, artists and influencers, putting diversity, inclusion and mental health awareness at the forefront.

“Alex and Gretchen embody everything we stand for at Sporti,” said Winnie So, President of Sporti. “As we’ve ventured into this world of collaborations, it was imperative that we found partners that resonated with our brand values – and the Walsh sisters do just that. It’s been such a pleasure to highlight their competitive spirit and elevate female empowerment within the sport.”