Alamo Area’s Michael Robertson to Swim for Lewis in 2022-23

Michael Robertson from Helotes, Texas has signed a National Letter of Intent to swim at Lewis University in the class of 2026. He was accepted into the BS Aviation/pilot program at Lewis and will begin in the fall of 2022.

“After my campus visit and meeting Coach Evan – it just felt like the perfect fit. Lewis has a great aviation program to pursue my future career and also an excellent swim program to push me at the college level. I feel fortunate that I will be part of the Lewis Men’s Swim Team next year. How many universities have their own airport right on campus!”

Robertson swims for the Senior National team with the Alamo Area Aquatics Association-NE in San Antonio, Texas. A senior at Brandeis High School, he competed in the 500 free and 200 IM during his junior year season and placed sixth and fourth in the respective events at the 2021 UIL 6A Region 7 Championships.

Since signing his NLI last fall, Robertson has proceeded to destroy all his personal bests. He began with a PB in the 1650 free in November, then added the 100s of each stroke at the AAAA Winter Wonderland in December. He kicked off 2022 with a PB in the 1000 free, then went best times in the 200 free and 200 breast at STAGS in February. Most recently, he notched lifetime bests in the 50 free, 200 back, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM at College Station Sectionals in March.

Similarly, in 2021 long course season, he improved his times in every event throughout the summer, and wrapped up at Sectionals in Austin, where not only did he clock PBs in the LCM 100/200 back and 200/400 IM, but he also finaled in the 400 IM (13th) and 200 fly (28th).

Best SCY times:

400 IM – 4:03.85

200 IM – 1:55.69

200 fly – 1:54.86

200 breast – 2:11.37

200 back – 1:54.58

50 free – 21.62

100 free – 47.79

200 free – 1:43.48

Lewis University is a private university located in Romeoville, IL. The men’s swim program, one of 23 NCAA D2 teams at Lewis, competes in the Great Lakes Valley Conference. This will be the first full recruit class for Evan Sholudko, who took over the head coaching spot this year.

Already, Robertson’s best 400 IM time would have scored at the 2022 GLVC Championships and his 200 fly time would have been within .21 of earning a second swim.

